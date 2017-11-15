TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE is herewith given that the Beer Board will meet on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. for a special called meeting in the Administration Conference Room at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

Class I – On Premises Permit

Bella’s Pizzeria Wolf River Brisket, LLC d/b/a Honey and Smoke

Class II – Off Premises Permit:

FSZ, Inc. d/b/a Shelby Food Mart

Class IV – Special Private Club Permit

F.W. Post 5066

All meetings of the Collierville Beer Board are open to the public.

Lynn Carmack

Town Clerk

______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN that the regularly scheduled Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting for December 25, 2017, has been cancelled due to the Christmas Holidays.

Lynn Carmack

Town Clerk

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Town of Collierville

Town Owned & Seized Assets

Internet Auction

WWW.GOVDEALS.COM

Tuesday November 28th-Tuesday December 12th, 2017

Police Vehicles, Seized Vehicles, Lawn Equipment and Miscellaneous Items

______________________________________________________________________ TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Planning Commission for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, November 20, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. for a non-voting work session in the Administrative Conference Room at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

Review and discuss the uses that would be allowed “by right” per pending Resolution 2017-52, an amendment to the Porter Farms PD.

Review and discuss a potential residential development application within the Byhalia Commons PD.

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.