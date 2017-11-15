TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on November 15, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE is herewith given that the Beer Board will meet on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. for a special called meeting in the Administration Conference Room at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:
All meetings of the Collierville Beer Board are open to the public.
Lynn Carmack
Town Clerk
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN that the regularly scheduled Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting for December 25, 2017, has been cancelled due to the Christmas Holidays.
Lynn Carmack
Town Clerk
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
Town of Collierville
Town Owned & Seized Assets
Internet Auction
Tuesday November 28th-Tuesday December 12th, 2017
Police Vehicles, Seized Vehicles, Lawn Equipment and Miscellaneous Items
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Planning Commission for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, November 20, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. for a non-voting work session in the Administrative Conference Room at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:
Shari Michael
Administrative Specialist, Sr.
