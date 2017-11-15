Cox Park repairs to result in smooth rides

The parking lot of a popular Collierville park will soon be a lot smoother.

On Monday night, the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a contract to repair and overlay the deteriorating parking lot at H.W. Cox Park.

The park was constructed in 1983 and included the construction of the Community Center and parking lot.

During the project, the town decided to save money by only installing the parking lot sub-surface and base asphalt coat with plans to later on lay the final asphalt surface as funding became available in later budget years.

The final surface coat has not yet been installed and the parking lot is beginning to crack and crumble.

Some areas in the lot have received minor overlay efforts in the past but other locations have never received a final coat of asphalt.

Annual repairs to the parking lot are being performed by the Public Services Department, when workloads allow, at an average cost of $4,500 a year.

The town allotted $175,000 for the project in the 2018 fiscal budget.

After accepting three bids on the project, the lowest was Fossett Paving Company with a lump sum total of $159,304.

“I know that parking lot is in bad shape,” said Alderman John Worley.

Work will begin immediately and the project is slated for completion next month.

Other Town News:

• Town of Colliervile offices will be closed Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 in observance of Thanksgiving. However, the Sanitation Division will be working on Thanksgiving Day.

The Sanitation collection schedule for the week will be as follows:

Garbage, recyclables and commercial will run as regularly scheduled. There will be no appliance pick up on Nov. 23. The next available appliance pick up will be Nov. 30.

The Library, Morton Museum and Court will also be closed for the holiday.