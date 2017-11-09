Collierville Honors Veterans

Collierville hosted a Veterans Celebration on Sunday afternoon on the Historic Town Square.

The annual event included patriotic music performed by the Collierville Middle School Orchestra and Debbie Kines, who sang God Bless America and the National Anthem.

Boy Scout Troop No. 40 Posted and Retired the Colors and Lt. Col. Mike Ware was the special guest speaker.

The Marine Corps League performed the Flag Folding Presentation.

Above, World War II Veteran James Daniel, who served in Okinawa, was presented a flag by Marine Sgt. Phillip E. Taylor and Marie Col. Craig Berry during the Flag Folding Presentation Sunday afternoon.



Above, Betty Macyauski, who is retired from the Air Force, was in attendance to support other veterans.