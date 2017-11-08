TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Notice is hereby given that the Parks Advisory Board will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Center Conference Room at 440 W. Powell Road.

Tress Shields

Administrative Specialist

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, November 27, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

Ordinance 2017-20 – Second Reading and Public Hearing – Rezone 2.55 acres from GI General Industrial to TN Traditional Neighborhood at 259 Washington Street (Lawrence P. Erickson Property) (Presentation by: Nancy J. Boatwright, Assistant Town Planner)

Resolution 2017-55 – Public Hearing – Price Farm PD amendment (Presentation by: Nancy J. Boatwright, Assistant Town Planner)

Copies of the Ordinance and Resolution are available for review at Town Hall during regular business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed Ordinance and Resolution should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Collierville Procurement Division is requesting statements of qualifications on the following item:

RFSOQ #2017-009 “ANNUAL AUDIT SERVICES”

Complete proposal packages are available from the Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included in the request for a copy of any RFSOQ: *Vendor Number, Contact Name, Company Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, RFSOQ Number, and RFSOQ Due Date.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the Procurement Division at (901) 457-2262.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville, Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response Form.

Deadline for statements of qualifications, submitted to the Finance Department, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Thursday, November 30, 2017 2:00:00 p.m. (local time). The names of submitting proposers will be publicly read aloud at this time in the Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee.

Proposal packages must be sealed and clearly marked on outside: RFSOQ 2017-009 – “Annual Audit Services”

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, accept proposals in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in proposals or proposal process and to make proposal awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

The Town is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service or any other means of delivery employed by the proposer. Similarly, the Town is not responsible for, and will not open, any proposal responses that are received later than the date and time stated above.

______________________________________________________________________7|

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEINGACCEPTED

FOR 2018 TOWN BOARDS/COMMISSIONS

The Town of Collierville is accepting applications for Town Boards and

Commissions for the year 2018. Any citizen of Collierville interested in serving on

any of the following advisory boards or commissions is encouraged to submit an

application: Arts Council (1 at-large citizen position), Beer Board (7 positions),

Construction Board of Appeals (7 positions), Design Review Commission (6 positions),

Environmental Commission (7 positions), Heritage Commission (1 student

position), Historic District Commission (2 positions), Library Board (2 positions),

Parks and Recreation Advisory Board (8 positions), Pension Committee (1 position),

Planning Commission (8 positions), Tourism Commission (11 positions),

Town Beautiful Commission (up to 15 positions), and Zoning Appeals Board (5

positions).

If you are currently serving on a Board/Commission and your term will be expiring

in December, it will still be necessary to complete an application form to ensure

that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has complete information from which to

review applications.

APPLICATION DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 20, 2017

Applications can be obtained at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, or you can

go to www.collierville.com and download an application. Please return your application

to the Town Clerk at Town Hall. If applications are mailed, please address

to: Town Clerk, Town of Collierville, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN

38017.

You will be asked to supply an e-mail address on your application, so that you

can be sent a confirmation of receipt of your application. If you do not receive

confirmation by e-mail, please call 457-2212 to make sure your application

was received.

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Historic District Commission – 5:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes: October 26, 2017

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a HDC17–33 – 184 Mills Street –Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for new residential construction

Applicant: Ed Yendrek

Property Owner: Mark and Shelia Moody

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

6.b HDC 17-31 – 223 Natchez Street (Homewood Place Subdivision Lot 10) – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for new residential construction

Applicant: LRK Architects (Carson Looney)

Current Property Owner: Homewood Place Partners (Frank Fitzgerald)

Future Property Owner: Bill and Carol Cahill

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

6.c HDC 17-34 –Homewood Place Subdivision Lot 12 – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for new residential construction

Applicant/ Future Property Owner: Ed Yendrek

Property Owner: Homewood Place Partners (Frank Fitzgerald)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

6.d HDC17–32 – 265 West Poplar Avenue –Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for demolition of an accessory structure

Applicant: WALKERarch, LLC (Michael J. Walker)

Property Owner: John and Diana Gill

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

7 Other Business

8 Adjournment

Samantha Eldridge

Administrative Specialist