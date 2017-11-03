Double Decker Bus Art Tour will be Saturday

The town of Collierville’s Double Decker Bus will carry passengers from the Morton Museum to Town Hall to the Collierville Burch Library on Nov. 4 for Art on the Move, a tour of the town’s art venues.

The town maintains community art galleries in the Museum, Town Hall and Library year round. The featured artists change from month to month, but the event on Nov. 4 will pull all of that together and add just a little more.

The Morton Museum will have craft activities for families, and they will host some of the gallery artists demonstrating how they do what they do.

Artists Jon Woodhams and Frederick Morris have been featured in the Town’s galleries, and they have planned a reception at the Library that will be available to all of the art tour’s participants. Woodhams and Morris are also making significant donations of their own artwork to the Burch Library, totaling at least $5,000.

The Art on the Move tour will begin at 10 AM and end at 4 pm. This event is a joint effort of the Collierville Burch Library, the Morton Museum and the Collierville Division of Tourism.

Art on the Move is free and open to all ages.