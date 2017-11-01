TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

DESIGN REVIEW COMMISSION

November 9 at 5 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the Design Review Commission will meet on

Thursday, November 09, 2017, for a regular scheduled meeting. At that time, consideration

will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to Order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes: October 12, 2017

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a DRC17-11 – Shops of Collierville (875 W. Poplar Avenue) – Request

Approval of Exterior Alterations to Paint Existing Brick

Property Owner: Collierville Shops LP

Applicant: Ziff Properties, Inc. (Kevin Beringer)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7 Other Business – Development Activity Report for October 2017

8 Adjournment

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.|

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville (“TOWN”) at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time, on November 30, 2017 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for the construction of:

Project

The Project is briefly described as follows: TC2017-27, ELEVATED TANK PAINTING

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and Specifications may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):

Town of Collierville ‑ Owner

Director of General Services

500 Poplar View Parkway

Collierville, Tennessee 38017

Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange

642 S. Cooper Street

Memphis, Tennessee 38104

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly executed on the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a National or Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.

For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain information regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered. For additional details on this requirement, see the attached document headed “INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful BIDDER shall be prohibited from discriminating against any individual due to the individual’s race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion, or any other protected class under applicable law.

Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included in the request for a copy of any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name, Company Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and Bid Due Date.

Please Note : As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor registration site and registering as a TOWN vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the TOWN Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2254.

Upon execution of a CONTRACT, the CONTRACTOR will be required to have executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE BONDS in the amount of 100% of the CONTRACT price.

The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor irregularities. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final authority and shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.

Director of General Services

Town of Collierville, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that the Tourism Advisory Commission will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at the Town Depot at 125 North Rowlett.

Tress Shields

Administrative Specialist

