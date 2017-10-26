Categorized | News

Readers’ Choice Awards

Posted on October 26, 2017.

OVERALL

Best Business

Fortress Termite and Pest Control

Best Industry

Carrier Corporation

Best Restaurant

Captain John’s Barbecue

Man of the Year

John Aitken

Woman of the Year

Maureen Fraser

 

AUTOMOTIVE

Best Auto Body Shop

Superior Auto Body

Best Auto Parts Dealer

NAPA

Best Auto Repair

Christian Brothers Automotive

Best Car Audio

Collierville Car Stereo

Best Car Wash

Car Wash USA Express

Best New Car Dealer

Sunrise

Best Service Department

Landers Ford

Best Tire Dealer

Gateway Tire and Service Center

Best Used Car Dealer

Collierville Auto

 

DINING

Best Asian Food

Lee Kan’s Asian Grill

Best Bakery

Frost Bake Shop

Best Barbecue

Captain John’s Barbecue

Best Breakfast

The Waffle Iron

Best Burgers

The Sear Shack

Best Business Lunch

The Silver Caboose

Best Catering

Simply Done Catering and Events

Best Catfish

Captain John’s Barbecue

Best Coffee

Square Beans Coffee

Best Cupcakes

Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery

Best Deli

Lenny’s Sub Shop

Best Desserts

Oh My Ganache Bakery

Best Doughnuts

Donut Hutt

Best Fast Food

Chick-fil-A

Best Fine Dining

148 North

Best Food Truck

Mama D’s Italian Ice/Food Truck

Best French Fries

McDonald’s

Best Fried Chicken

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

Best Hot Wings

George’s Fresh Memphis BBQ

Best Ice Cream Shop

Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery

Best Italian Food

Café Piazza

Best Mexican Food

La Hacienda

Best Pizza

Memphis Pizza Cafe

Best Pulled Pork

Captain John’s Barbecue

Best Ribs

Captain John’s Barbecue

Best Salads

Jim’s Place

Best Seafood

Cajun Catfish Company

Best Shakes

Miccos Sno Cones & Shakes

Best Smoothies

Smoothie King

Best Southern Cooking

The Silver Caboose

Best Steaks

LongHorn Steakhouse

Best Sushi

Stix Restaurant

 

EDUCATION

Best Preschool/Day Care

Collierville Christian Academy

Best Private Elementary School

Briarcrest Christian School

Best Private High School

Briarcrest Christian School

Best PTA/PTO

Collierville Elementary School

Best Public Elementary School

Collierville Elementary School

Best Public High School

Collierville High School

 

FINANCIAL

Best Banking

Bank Tennessee

Best Credit Union

Orion Federal Credit Union

Best Mortgage

Patriot Bank Mortgage

 

HEALTH CARE

Best Alzheimer’s Care

Page Robbins Adult Day Care Center

Best Dental Care

Galella and Jones

Best Eye Clinic

Cullison Eye Care

Best Fitness Center

YMCA at Schilling Farms

Best Hospital

Baptist Memorial Hospital – Collierville

Best Medical Clinic

Total Health Medical Clinic

Best Pharmacy

Patton Pharmacy

Best Rehabilitation Services

The Chiro Place

Best Weight Loss Center 

Women of Wellness

 

RETAIL

Best Antique Store

Sheffield Antiques Mall

Best Appliance Store

Sears

Best Beer Selection

On Tap Growlers

Best Bridal Service

Ballew Bridal & Formal Salon

Best Building Supply

Thrifty Building Supply

Best Cell Phone Dealer

Cricket

Best Children’s Clothing

Sass It Up

Best Computer Store

Patton Computers

Best Electrical Services

Banks Electric

Best Farm Store

Russell’s Farm Supply

Best Farmers’ Market

Collierville Farmers’ Market

Best Florist

C J Lilly & Company

Best Furniture Store (New)

Amish Excellence of Memphis

Best Furniture Store (Used)

Sheffield Antiques Mall

Best Gift Shop

The Brooks Collection

Best Hardware Store

Lowe’s Home Improvement

Best Jewelry Store

Glenn Clark Jewelers

Best Lawn/Garden Store

Russell’s Farm Supply

Best Liquor Store

Cheers Wines & Spirits

Best Lumber

Thrifty Building Supply

Best Men’s Clothing

Dixie Pickers

Best Motorcycle Dealership

Bumpus Harley-Davidson

Best Musical Instrument Store

Lane Music

Best Produce

Aldi

Best Shoe Store

Hewlett & Dunn Boot & Jean Co.

Best Sporting Goods

Academy Sports

Best Wedding Venue

The Quonset

Best Women’s Clothing

The Pink Nest

 

SERVICES

Best Accounting Firm

Hylander CPA Collierville

Best Barber Shop

Faded Cuts for Men

Best Beauty Salon

Gould’s Salon Spa

Best Builder

Jim Krahl Homebuilders

Best Computer Repair

Patton Computers

Best Consignment

His & Her Consignment Boutique

Best Day Spa

Spa Collierville

Best Entertainment

Malco Theatres

Best Funeral Home

Collierville Funeral Home

Best Heating/Cooling

At Home Heating and Air

Best Hotel

Courtyard by Marriott Memphis Collierville

Best Insurance Provider

Carrie Moore – Allstate

Best Internet Provider

AT&T

Best Landscaping

Pace Lawn and Landscaping

Best Lawn Care

Pace Lawn and Landscaping

Best Martial Arts Studio

TMAC

Best Movie Theater

Malco Theatres

Best Moving Service

My Town Movers

Best Nail Salon

Annie’s Nails

Best Nursing Home/Assisted Living

Heritage of Irene Woods

Best Party Rentals

Affordable Party Rentals

Best Pest Control

Fortress Termite and Pest Control

Best Pet Services

Four Paws Ranch

Best Photo Studio

Cindy Thymius Photography

Best Plumbing Service

Johnson Plumbing

Best Real Estate Agency 

John Green and Company

Best Roofing Service

My Town Roofing

Best Staffing Service

Sedona Staffing

Best Storage Center

Collierville Marketplace Self Storage

Best Tanning Salon

Palm Beach Tans

Best Travel Agency

Custom Travel

 

WORSHIP

Best Church

Highpoint Church

Best Vacation Bible School

Grace Hill Church

 

INDIVIDUALS

Best Artist/Craftsman

Deanna Hamsley

Best Attorney

Terry Cox – Cox Law Firm

Best Banker

Cheri Tillner – Bank of Bartlett

Best Barber

Brittany Streit at Faded Cuts for Men

Best Chiropractor

Dr. Dena Granger

Best Dentist

Dr. Bill Burriss

Best Doctor

Dr. Casie Keaton

Best Financial Advisor

Jeff Elsworth at Edward Jones

Best Firefighter/Paramedic

Joe Lee Rape

Best Hair Stylist

Gypsy Nix at Gould’s

Best Hospital Employee

Carroll Johnson

Best Insurance Agent

Carrie Moore at Allstate

Best Massage Therapist

Trish Byrom

Best Nurse

Carroll Johnson

Best Pastor

Dr.Chuck Herring at Collierville First Baptist Church

Best Pediatrician

Dr. William Fesmire

Best Pharmacist

Amy Patton

Best Police Officer

Officer Lance McKinney

Best Private School Teacher

Kent Austell at Briarcrest Christian School

Best Public School Teacher

Neal Asbury at Tara Oaks Elementary

Best Realtor

Joyce and Chase Chasteen

Best School Principal

Tyler Salyer at Collierville Elementary School

Best Town Employee

Jaime Groce – Town Planner

Best Veterinarian

Dr. Carr Kelsey


