Readers’ Choice Awards

OVERALL
Best Business
Fortress Termite and Pest Control
Best Industry
Carrier Corporation
Best Restaurant
Captain John’s Barbecue
Man of the Year
John Aitken
Woman of the Year
Maureen Fraser
AUTOMOTIVE
Best Auto Body Shop
Superior Auto Body
Best Auto Parts Dealer
NAPA
Best Auto Repair
Christian Brothers Automotive
Best Car Audio
Collierville Car Stereo
Best Car Wash
Car Wash USA Express
Best New Car Dealer
Sunrise
Best Service Department
Landers Ford
Best Tire Dealer
Gateway Tire and Service Center
Best Used Car Dealer
Collierville Auto
DINING
Best Asian Food
Lee Kan’s Asian Grill
Best Bakery
Frost Bake Shop
Best Barbecue
Captain John’s Barbecue
Best Breakfast
The Waffle Iron
Best Burgers
The Sear Shack
Best Business Lunch
The Silver Caboose
Best Catering
Simply Done Catering and Events
Best Catfish
Captain John’s Barbecue
Best Coffee
Square Beans Coffee
Best Cupcakes
Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery
Best Deli
Lenny’s Sub Shop
Best Desserts
Oh My Ganache Bakery
Best Doughnuts
Donut Hutt
Best Fast Food
Chick-fil-A
Best Fine Dining
148 North
Best Food Truck
Mama D’s Italian Ice/Food Truck
Best French Fries
McDonald’s
Best Fried Chicken
Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken
Best Hot Wings
George’s Fresh Memphis BBQ
Best Ice Cream Shop
Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery
Best Italian Food
Café Piazza
Best Mexican Food
La Hacienda
Best Pizza
Memphis Pizza Cafe
Best Pulled Pork
Captain John’s Barbecue
Best Ribs
Captain John’s Barbecue
Best Salads
Jim’s Place
Best Seafood
Cajun Catfish Company
Best Shakes
Miccos Sno Cones & Shakes
Best Smoothies
Smoothie King
Best Southern Cooking
The Silver Caboose
Best Steaks
LongHorn Steakhouse
Best Sushi
Stix Restaurant
EDUCATION
Best Preschool/Day Care
Collierville Christian Academy
Best Private Elementary School
Briarcrest Christian School
Best Private High School
Briarcrest Christian School
Best PTA/PTO
Collierville Elementary School
Best Public Elementary School
Collierville Elementary School
Best Public High School
Collierville High School
FINANCIAL
Best Banking
Bank Tennessee
Best Credit Union
Orion Federal Credit Union
Best Mortgage
Patriot Bank Mortgage
HEALTH CARE
Best Alzheimer’s Care
Page Robbins Adult Day Care Center
Best Dental Care
Galella and Jones
Best Eye Clinic
Cullison Eye Care
Best Fitness Center
YMCA at Schilling Farms
Best Hospital
Baptist Memorial Hospital – Collierville
Best Medical Clinic
Total Health Medical Clinic
Best Pharmacy
Patton Pharmacy
Best Rehabilitation Services
The Chiro Place
Best Weight Loss Center
Women of Wellness
RETAIL
Best Antique Store
Sheffield Antiques Mall
Best Appliance Store
Sears
Best Beer Selection
On Tap Growlers
Best Bridal Service
Ballew Bridal & Formal Salon
Best Building Supply
Thrifty Building Supply
Best Cell Phone Dealer
Cricket
Best Children’s Clothing
Sass It Up
Best Computer Store
Patton Computers
Best Electrical Services
Banks Electric
Best Farm Store
Russell’s Farm Supply
Best Farmers’ Market
Collierville Farmers’ Market
Best Florist
C J Lilly & Company
Best Furniture Store (New)
Amish Excellence of Memphis
Best Furniture Store (Used)
Sheffield Antiques Mall
Best Gift Shop
The Brooks Collection
Best Hardware Store
Lowe’s Home Improvement
Best Jewelry Store
Glenn Clark Jewelers
Best Lawn/Garden Store
Russell’s Farm Supply
Best Liquor Store
Cheers Wines & Spirits
Best Lumber
Thrifty Building Supply
Best Men’s Clothing
Dixie Pickers
Best Motorcycle Dealership
Bumpus Harley-Davidson
Best Musical Instrument Store
Lane Music
Best Produce
Aldi
Best Shoe Store
Hewlett & Dunn Boot & Jean Co.
Best Sporting Goods
Academy Sports
Best Wedding Venue
The Quonset
Best Women’s Clothing
The Pink Nest
SERVICES
Best Accounting Firm
Hylander CPA Collierville
Best Barber Shop
Faded Cuts for Men
Best Beauty Salon
Gould’s Salon Spa
Best Builder
Jim Krahl Homebuilders
Best Computer Repair
Patton Computers
Best Consignment
His & Her Consignment Boutique
Best Day Spa
Spa Collierville
Best Entertainment
Malco Theatres
Best Funeral Home
Collierville Funeral Home
Best Heating/Cooling
At Home Heating and Air
Best Hotel
Courtyard by Marriott Memphis Collierville
Best Insurance Provider
Carrie Moore – Allstate
Best Internet Provider
AT&T
Best Landscaping
Pace Lawn and Landscaping
Best Lawn Care
Pace Lawn and Landscaping
Best Martial Arts Studio
TMAC
Best Movie Theater
Malco Theatres
Best Moving Service
My Town Movers
Best Nail Salon
Annie’s Nails
Best Nursing Home/Assisted Living
Heritage of Irene Woods
Best Party Rentals
Affordable Party Rentals
Best Pest Control
Fortress Termite and Pest Control
Best Pet Services
Four Paws Ranch
Best Photo Studio
Cindy Thymius Photography
Best Plumbing Service
Johnson Plumbing
Best Real Estate Agency
John Green and Company
Best Roofing Service
My Town Roofing
Best Staffing Service
Sedona Staffing
Best Storage Center
Collierville Marketplace Self Storage
Best Tanning Salon
Palm Beach Tans
Best Travel Agency
Custom Travel
WORSHIP
Best Church
Highpoint Church
Best Vacation Bible School
Grace Hill Church
INDIVIDUALS
Best Artist/Craftsman
Deanna Hamsley
Best Attorney
Terry Cox – Cox Law Firm
Best Banker
Cheri Tillner – Bank of Bartlett
Best Barber
Brittany Streit at Faded Cuts for Men
Best Chiropractor
Dr. Dena Granger
Best Dentist
Dr. Bill Burriss
Best Doctor
Dr. Casie Keaton
Best Financial Advisor
Jeff Elsworth at Edward Jones
Best Firefighter/Paramedic
Joe Lee Rape
Best Hair Stylist
Gypsy Nix at Gould’s
Best Hospital Employee
Carroll Johnson
Best Insurance Agent
Carrie Moore at Allstate
Best Massage Therapist
Trish Byrom
Best Nurse
Carroll Johnson
Best Pastor
Dr.Chuck Herring at Collierville First Baptist Church
Best Pediatrician
Dr. William Fesmire
Best Pharmacist
Amy Patton
Best Police Officer
Officer Lance McKinney
Best Private School Teacher
Kent Austell at Briarcrest Christian School
Best Public School Teacher
Neal Asbury at Tara Oaks Elementary
Best Realtor
Joyce and Chase Chasteen
Best School Principal
Tyler Salyer at Collierville Elementary School
Best Town Employee
Jaime Groce – Town Planner
Best Veterinarian
Dr. Carr Kelsey
