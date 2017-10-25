TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on October 25, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
Design Review Commission – 5:00 PM
Notice is hereby given that the Design Review Commission will meet on Thursday, November 09, 2017, for a regular scheduled meeting. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:
The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1 Call to Order
2 Roll Call
3 Approval of Minutes: October 12, 2017
4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)
5 Approval of Consent Agenda
6 Formal Agenda
|6.a
|DRC17-11 – Shops of Collierville (875 W. Poplar Avenue) – Request Approval of Exterior Alterations to Paint Existing Brick
Property Owner: Collierville Shops LP
Applicant: Ziff Properties, Inc. (Kevin Beringer)
Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP
7 Other Business – Development Activity Report for October 2017
8 Adjournment
Shari Michael
Administrative Specialist, Sr.
