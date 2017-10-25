Categorized | Legals

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on October 25, 2017.

 

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Design Review Commission  – 5:00 PM

 

Notice is hereby given that the Design Review Commission will meet on Thursday, November 09, 2017, for a regular scheduled meeting. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

 

1       Call to Order

2       Roll Call

3       Approval of Minutes:   October 12, 2017

4       Approval of Agenda  (additions/deletions)

5       Approval of Consent Agenda

6       Formal Agenda

 

6.a DRC17-11 – Shops of Collierville (875 W. Poplar Avenue) – Request Approval of Exterior Alterations to Paint Existing Brick

Property Owner: Collierville Shops LP

Applicant: Ziff Properties, Inc. (Kevin Beringer)

Project Planner:  Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

 

7       Other Business  – Development Activity Report for October 2017

8       Adjournment

 

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.


