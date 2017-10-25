Dragons survive late Mustang surge to get 35-33 win

The Collierville Dragons jumped on Houston early but the Mustangs made the game competitive late in the much anticipated annual rivalry match.

Collierville scored on a safety less than halfway into the first quarter when sophomore quarterback Seth McKay fumbled the ball on the 11 yard line.

Two minutes later the Dragons scored again on a 26-yard field goal courtesy of Caleb Myers.

Houston put its first points on the board with less than two minutes in the quarter on a six-yard scamper from running back Chris Colebank. The Mustangs went for the two-point conversion but failed.

Collierville would respond and end the quarter with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Matt Connors to Marcus Bersoza. The pair would hook up a total of 12 times in the game for 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Up 13-6 at the beginning of the second quarter, Collierville scored three minutes in on a 32-yard pass from Connors to Justin Stonework, who proved to the senior quarterback’s second favorite target on the night, catching eight passes for 128 yards and two scores.

The Dragons would convert the two-point conversion on a run from Corey Fitzpatrick.

With five minutes left on the clock, the Mustangs scored again on another hand off from McKay to Colebank, making the score 21-12 after another failed two-point conversion.

Neither team would score again until the second half when Houston’s Lincoln Pare found the end zone from 24 yards out to make the score 21-19 after an Emmanuel Chi extra point.

Collierville answered with another Connors touchdown throw to Bersoza.

Up 28-19 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Dragons struck again.

Houston would score the final two touchdowns on runs from Grayson Hitt and Colebank making the score 35-33 at the final horn.

Collierville’s defense was led by Wyatt Raines’ 10 tackles. Will Buchanan, Keyveon Anderson and Datrion Holpe each had four tackles.

The Mustangs (5-4) will host St. George’s this Friday while Collierville (6-3) hosts Arlington.