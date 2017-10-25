Categorized | News

Collierville, Houston headed to state

Posted on October 25, 2017.

Houstons Madeline Eskin puts pressure on Colliervilles Sarah Block

The Houston Lady Mustangs and the Collierville Lady Dragons both traveled to state this week to participate in the championship tournament in Murfreesboro.
Houston (21-0) knocked off Arlington 4-0 on Saturday to secure its spot in the state tournament.
Collierville (15-4-1) polished off Clarksville 2-0 the same day.
Both teams were scheduled to begin state play on Wednesday, with the Dragons playing Oakland (12-4-1) and the Mustangs playing Siegel (14-5-3) later that afternoon.

Houstons Madeline Eskin puts pressure on Colliervilles Sarah Block

PICTURED: Houston’s Madeline Eskin puts pressure on Collierville’s Sarah Block last week in Regional play.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *