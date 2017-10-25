Collierville, Houston headed to state

The Houston Lady Mustangs and the Collierville Lady Dragons both traveled to state this week to participate in the championship tournament in Murfreesboro.

Houston (21-0) knocked off Arlington 4-0 on Saturday to secure its spot in the state tournament.

Collierville (15-4-1) polished off Clarksville 2-0 the same day.

Both teams were scheduled to begin state play on Wednesday, with the Dragons playing Oakland (12-4-1) and the Mustangs playing Siegel (14-5-3) later that afternoon.

PICTURED: Houston’s Madeline Eskin puts pressure on Collierville’s Sarah Block last week in Regional play.