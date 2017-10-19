Town taking steps to approve Commissary

The much anticipated arrival of the Collierville Commissary moved onward last week as the town’s Design Review Commission approved the final site plan for the future restaurant, which is set to be built at the southwest corner of Poplar Ave. and Houston Levee.

Commissioners also approved the east buffer yard for the 6,907-square-foot building on 1.52 acres.

The restaurant is scheduled to be built behind the LongHorn Steakhouse at 3581 S. Houston Levee.

A final site plan for the building was submitted in August. It will now go before the Board of Mayor and Alderman on Nov. 13 for final approval.

Walker Taylor announced plans to expand his popular Germantown Commissary back in May.

The original Commissary in Germantown was a small country store for more than 90 years until Taylor bought it in 1981 and turned it into a restaurant renowned for its barbecue, tamales and pies.

The menu will be the same at the new location, which is set to seat between 140-to-150 and feature an outdoor patio.

Last month, the Design Review Commission conditionally approved the materials for the building’s exterior.