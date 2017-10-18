TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Town Beautiful Commission will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Center Conference Room at 440 W. Powell Road.

Tress Shields

Administrative Specialist

_______________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, November 13, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

Ordinance 2017-16 – Second Reading and Public Hearing – 184 Mills Street – Rezone 1.36 acres on the east side of Mills Street south of Rowlett Street from R-2: Medium Density Residential to TN: Traditional Neighborhood. (Presentation by: Matthew Wilkinson, Planner)

Copies of ordinance are available for review at Town Hall during regular business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed Ordinance should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.

Historic District Commission – 5:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on Thursday, October 26, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers . At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes: October 10, 2017

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

5.a HDC 2017-31 – 226 Natchez Street – Request a Certificate of Appropriateness for fencing for Lot 8 of the Stratton Heights Subdivision. Applicant/Property Owner: Nancy Steadman Town of Collierville Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP 5.b HDC 2017-29 – 121 West Poplar Avenue – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for fencing. Applicant: Darnall Brothers, LLC (Darryl Darnall) Property Owner: Darnall Brothers, LLC (Darryl Darnall) Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP

6 Formal Agenda

6.a HDC17-30 – Burrows Subdivision – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for a 3-lot residential subdivision on 1.25 acres located on the northeast corner of Burrows Road and Poplar Avenue. Applicant: ETI Corporation (Forrest Owens) Property Owner: Petrauskas Capital (Laurynas Petrauskas) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7 Other Business

7.a Review and discuss potential options to replace existing wood shingles at various storefront locations on the Square (Presentation by Jaime W. Groce) 7.b Review and discuss potential signage and exterior alterations submittals by for 90 N. Main Street (Fabric on the Square) (Presentation by James Nabors)

8 Adjournment

Samantha Eldridge

Administrative Specialist

Planning Commission – 6:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on Thursday, November 02, 2017, for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Pledge of Allegiance

3 Roll Call

4 Approval of Minutes: October 5, 2017

5 Approval of Agenda Additions/deletions

6 Approval of Consent Agenda

7 Formal Agenda

7.a PC17-53 – Resolution 2017-52 – Request to amend Porter Farms PD to create Areas 10 & 11 for detached single family use out of existing areas 3 & 4, to create Design Guidelines (Pattern Book) for the development, to modify Area 3 to allow for SCC: Shopping Center Commercial Uses, to remove the proposed extension of Peyton Pkwy east of Shea Road, to modify the approved scheme to build out Poplar Avenue, and to update the subdivision and site plan process to meet current Town Standard. Property Owner: Porter Family LP (John Porter) Applicant: Kelley Professional Services (Jim Kelley) Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP 7.b PC17-62 – Mark’s Park – Request approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for a 32-acre place of public assembly (a private, non-profit park) located at 10251 Springmont Trail. Property Owners: Joe and Beverly Ennis Applicant: Ashworth Engineering, PLLC (Wes Ashworth, P.E.) Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP 7.c PC17-46 – 184 Mills Street – Ordinance 2017-16 – Rezone 1.36 acres on the east side of Mills Street south of Rowlett Street from R-2: Medium Density Residential to TN: Traditional Neighborhood. Property Owner: Mark Moody Applicant: John McCarty Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP 7.d PC17-60 – Ordinance 2017-20 – Lawrence P. Erickson Property (259 Washington Street)– Request the rezoning of 2.55 acres from GI General Industrial to TN Traditional Neighborhood Property Owner: Lawrence P. Erickson Applicant: McCarty Granberry (John McCarty) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP 7.e PC17-57 – Resolution 2017-55 – Price Farms Planned Development – Request an Amendment to the Planned Development to create Area 2a by reducing Area 2; establishing the Shopping Center Commercial (SCC) and Medical Professional Office (MPO) uses by right for Area 2a; allowing specific uses by right rather than by conditional use permit (CUP) in Areas 2a and 9; increase the maximum building height for senior living in Areas 2a and 9 to 45 feet, and; allow a senior living development in Areas 2a and 9. Property Owner: Jim Wilson & Associates (Carl Bartlett) Applicant: Dalhoff Thomas Design Studio (Mike Hammond) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP 7.f PC17-54 – Resolution 2017-D (Public Hearing) – Request to Amend Article II, Section 2 of the Subdivision Regulations relative to submittal requirements for Sketch Plats; Article II, Section 5 related to Development Agreements; Article III, Section 7 related to the maximum cul-de-sac length; and, Article IV, Section 1 related to the submittal requirements for Sketch Plats. Applicant: Town of Collierville (Jay Cravens, AICP) Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

8 Other Business

9 Adjournment

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.

PUBLIC NOTICE is herewith given that the Beer Board will meet on Tuesday, October 31, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. for a special called meeting in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

Class I – On-Premises Permit:

Malco Stage Road, LLC d/b/a Collierville Cinema at 380 Market Blvd.

All meetings of the Collierville Beer Board are open to the public.

Lynn Carmack

Town Clerk

