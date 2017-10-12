Shakespeare in the Park

The Montague and Capulet clans came to life Saturday afternoon for a production of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet on the train depot platform at Town Square Park in Collierville for the first ever Free Shakespeare Shout-Out Series presented by the Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) of Germantown.

The series features 11 performances of three touring productions to 10 outdoor/indoor locations throughout Shelby County playing through Nov. 10.

“This series is a big ‘thank you’ to the Memphis area for supporting TSC’s mission during our first nine years,” said founder and Producing Artistic Director Dan McCleary. “TSC has just purchased our first permanent home, the first year-round home for professional Shakespeare performance, education and training in the state.

But before we start settling into our first theatre, we wanted to go one last round with the exciting, non-traditional, environmental theatre that got us this far.” Other performance venues will include Overton Square, the Memphis Zoo, Madison Avenue Park and Court Square.



PICTURED: From left are Jillian Barron (a Montague), Khlil LeSaldo (Paris), Marquis Dijon Archuleta (a Capulet) and Meredith Grace Koch (Lady Capulet and Balthasar).