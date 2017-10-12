Quiz Bowlers

Collierville took three teams to the MUS Quiz Bowl tournament over the weekend.

The Collierville “A” Team came in third place out of 30 teams, losing to eventual champion White Station in the semifinals and defeating Arlington in the consolation round. Collierville’s “B” Team tied for eighth place but was narrowly held out of the playoffs due to tiebreaker conditions.

The “B” Team defeated the eventual second place team, Houston, in the preliminary rounds.

The “C” Team also performed well, winning three of six matches with mostly first-time competitors.

