District Champs

The Collierville varsity volleyball team beat Houston 3-2 last week to capture the District Title.

The Lady Dragons were scheduled to host the Regional playoffs on Tuesday and were set to play Whitehaven in the first round.



PICTURED: Top row, from left, are Coach Lindsey Vicknair, Victoria Bouchoc, Hayley Brockman, Gabby Harris, Tia Rizvi, Lily Mascari and Coach Sarah Jett. Bottom row, from left, are Anna Petrie, Ashley Stovall, Becca Anthony, Brynn Myers, Destini Cole and Kate Sammons.