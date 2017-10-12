A groundbreaking ceremony was held last week for the Collierville Canine Club at 168 Highway 72.

The Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the site plan earlier this year for the dog spa and kennel on the north side of Highway 72 between Distribution Parkway and S. Center Street.

The site plan for the 4,000-square-foot canine club is on a heavily wooded 1.2 acres at the intersection Highway 72 and Distribution Parkway near Sunset Inn.

PICTURED: Among those pictured are owners Darrin and Annie Yoder with son, Deke, Jerry Bell, Scot Woodard and Sean Henneberger.

