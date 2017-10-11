TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Procurement Division is requesting sealed bids on the following items:

BID # TC2017-33 – “PAINTING OF DEPOT RAILINGS”

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS provided. The Bidder’s license number, its expiration date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, must appear on the envelope containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.

Complete bid packages are available from the Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties may visit the Procurement Division’s Bid and RFP webpage at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps for further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Please Note : As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville, Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response Form.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you are a registered vendor of the Town of Collierville, but have forgotten or misplaced your vendor number, please visit http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso and click on the “Registered Vendor Search” link. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the Procurement Division at (901) 457-2253.

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is THURSDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2017 02:00:00 p.m. (local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly opened and read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee.

Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2017-33 – “PAINTING OF DEPOT RAILINGS”.

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and issued by the Procurement Division. No other means of communication, whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services

_______________________________________________________________________

| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Procurement Division is requesting sealed bids on the following items:

BID # TC2017-34 – “TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE FENCING RE-BID”

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS provided. The Bidder’s license number, its expiration date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, must appear on the envelope containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.

Complete bid packages are available from the Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties may visit the Procurement Division’s Bid and RFP webpage at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps for further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Please Note : As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville, Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response Form.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you are a registered vendor of the Town of Collierville, but have forgotten or misplaced your vendor number, please visit http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso and click on the “Registered Vendor Search” link. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the Procurement Division at (901) 457-2253.

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2017 02:00:00 p.m. (local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly opened and read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee.

Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2017-34 – “TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE FENCING RE-BID”.

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and issued by the Procurement Division. No other means of communication, whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services

_______________________________________________________________________| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED

FOR 2018 TOWN BOARDS/COMMISSIONS

The Town of Collierville is accepting applications for Town Boards and Commissions for the year 2018. Any citizen of Collierville interested in serving on any of the following advisory boards or commissions is encouraged to submit an application: Arts Council (1 at-large citizen position), Beer Board (7 positions), Construction Board of Appeals (7 positions), Design Review Commission (6 positions), Environmental Commission (7 positions), Heritage Commission (1 student position), Historic District Commission (2 positions), Library Board (2 positions), Parks and Recreation Advisory Board (8 positions), Pension Committee (1 position), Planning Commission (8 positions), Tourism Commission (11 positions), Town Beautiful Commission (up to 15 positions), and Zoning Appeals Board (5 positions).

If you are currently serving on a Board/Commission and your term will be expiring in December, it will still be necessary to complete an application form to ensure that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen has complete information from which to review applications.

APPLICATION DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 20, 2017

Applications can be obtained at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, or you can go to www.collierville.com and download an application. Please return your application to the Town Clerk at Town Hall. If applications are mailed, please address to: Town Clerk, Town of Collierville, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017.

You will be asked to supply an e-mail address on your application, so that you can be sent a confirmation of receipt of your application. If you do not receive confirmation by e-mail, please call 457-2212 to make sure your application was received .

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE PUBLIC NOTICE PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN that the Collierville Heritage Commission will meet in a special called meeting on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. at the Morton Museum of Collierville History at 196 N. Main Street.