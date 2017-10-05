The Collierville Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for La Petite Academy last week at 310 Poplar View Pkwy.

Erica Burnett is the academy director and she has more than eight years of experience in early childhood education.

“My talented staff and I are very eager to care for your most precious children in our infant care to our preschool and school-age programs,” Burnett said. “I want to get to know each child and parent personally, as does our teaching staff. We pride ourselves on our professional level of customer service and personal level of commitment to our families. The longevity of our staff ranges up to 24 years and all of our staff are First Aid/CPR certified.”

Among those pictured are Liz Deely, Zakita Olds, Taylor Hayes, Dr. Mark Wetzel, Leah Anne Morse, Angela Brown, Liese Leonard, Eden VanderHook, Seanette Ellis, Brittany Todd, Erica Burnett and Crystal Banks. For more information, call 901.853.7188.