With the entire Bailey Station Elementary student body surrounding the bus loop on warm recent afternoon, Jim Jaggers took a celebratory lap for Go Jim Go!

The students, faculty and staff were happy to show their support for LeBonheur Children’s Hospital and gave Jaggers a check in the amount of $1,367.90 for his campaign.

The fundraiser is an annual event that the students look forward to each school year.

PICTURED: Bailey Station students have their picture taken with Jaggers’ bike.