TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Board of Zoning Appeals – 5:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Thursday, October 19, 2017 for a called meeting in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes: September, 21 2017 Minutes

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a BZA 17-14 – 852 W. Poplar Avenue – Request approval of a Variance to allow McDonalds Restaurant to encroach approximately 4” into the front setback. Applicant: Ashworth Engineering (Wes Ashworth) Property Owner: McDonalds Real Estate Company (Armen Parker) Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP

7 Announcements

8 Adjournment

____________________________________________________________________

017| LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Procurement Division is requesting sealed bids on the following items:

BID # TC2017-23 “BACKHOE – (USED) WITH TRADE-IN”

Complete bid packages are available from the Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties may visit the Procurement Division’s Bid and RFP webpage at http://www.collierville.com/general-services-departments-97/bids-rfps for further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Please Note : As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville, Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response Form.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you are a registered vendor of the Town of Collierville, but have forgotten or misplaced your vendor number, please visit http://www.collierville.com/general-services-departments-97/bids-rfps and click on the “Vendor Information” link on the right hand side of the page. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the Procurement Division at (901) 457-2253.

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is Tuesday, October 24th, 2017 2:00:00 p.m. (local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly opened and read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee.

Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2017-23 – “BACKHOE – (USED) WITH TRADE-IN”

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and issued by the Procurement Division. No other means of communication, whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services

_____________________________________________________________________

Historic District Commission – 5:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 for a Special meeting in the Development Conference Room. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes

3.a HDC minutes August 24, 2017

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a HDC17–23 – 184 Mills Street – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for a 1.36 acre two-lot subdivision on the east side of Mills Street south of Rowlett Street. Applicant/ Property Owner: Mark Moody Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson 6.b HDC 17-26 – 143 Natchez Park Lane (Homewood Place Subdivision Lot 8) – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for new residential construction Property Owner: Homewood Place Partners (Frank Fitzgerald) Applicant: Frank & Lisa Fitzgerald Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP 6.c HDC 17-28 – 120 Walnut Street – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for fencing Property Owner/Applicant: Craig & Melinda Hall Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7 Other Business

8 Adjournment

Samantha Eldridge

Administrative Specialist

______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS will be received by the Town of Collierville at the office

of the Director of General Services at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville,

Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time, on the 26 day of October, 2017, and then

at said office publicly opened and read aloud for the construction of:

Project

The Project is briefly described as follows: TC2017-29 Sanitary Sewer

Evaluation Survey (SSES)

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and plans and specifications may be

examined and obtained at the following location(s):

Town of Collierville – Owner

Director of General Services

500 Poplar View Parkway

Collierville, Tennessee 38017

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS

provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly executed on

the form provided, or a Certified check or Cashier’s check drawn on a National or

Tennessee Bank in the amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and

payable to the Town of Collierville.

For construction projects, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration date, and

that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain information

regarding subcontractors, must appear on the envelope containing the BID, otherwise

the BID shall not be opened or considered. For additional details on this

requirement, see the attached document headed “Information for Bidders”

(Document C). The successful BIDDER shall be prohibited from discriminating

against any individual due to the individual’s race, creed, color, national origin, age,

or sex.

Complete bid packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar

View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

The following information must be included in the request for a copy

of any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name, Company Name and Address,

Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and Bid Due Date.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration

site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.

If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number,

please call the Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2254.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville,

Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor

Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor will also be

required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response Form.

Upon execution of a contract, the CONTRACTOR will be required to have

executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE

BONDS in the amount of 100% of the contract price.

The Town may waive any informalities or irregularities. The Board of Mayor

and Aldermen of the Town is the final authority and shall have the right to reject

any single BID or all BIDS submitted.

Director of General Services

Town of Collierville, Tennessee

______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Notice is hereby given that the Parks Advisory Board will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Center Conference Room at 440 W. Powell Road.

Tress Shields

Administrative Specialist

_______________________________________________________________________

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Procurement Division is requesting sealed bids on the following items:

BID # TC2017-32 “POLICE C.I.D. / ADMINISTRATION SEDAN”

Bid Due: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2017 at 2:00:00 p.m. (local time)

Complete bid packages are available from the Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties may visit the Procurement Division's Bid and RFP webpage at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps for further solicitation information and to obtain the project's official bid distribution form by clicking on the bid number. The completed distribution form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville, Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response Form.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town's vendor registration site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is as noted per project listed above.

Bid packages per project must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope as listed above (Example: TC2017-32 – "POLICE C.I.D. / ADMINISTRATIO SEDAN")

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services

_______________________________________________________________________

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Procurement Division is requesting sealed bids on the following items:

BID # TC2017-31 “TRUCKS, VANS, SUVS”

Bid Due: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2017 at 2:00:00 p.m. (local time)

BID # TC2017-31 "TRUCKS, VANS, SUVS"

Bid Due: WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18, 2017 at 2:00:00 p.m. (local time)

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville, Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response Form.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you are a registered vendor of the Town of Collierville, but have forgotten or misplaced your vendor number, please visit http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso and click on the “Registered Vendor Search” link. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the Procurement Division at (901) 457-2253.

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is as noted per project listed above. The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly opened and read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee.

Bid packages per project must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope as listed above (Example: TC2017-31 – "TRUCKS, VANS, SUVS")

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and issued by the Procurement Division. No other means of communication, whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services