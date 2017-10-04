Main Street Collierville’s annual fundraiser Soirée on the Square was held Saturday night at Town Square Park. Local celebrities Kevin and Bethany Paige performed while the Ole Miss vs. Alabama was live streamed at McGinnis Oil. This annual fundraiser, which is co-sponsored by the Town of Collierville, assists Main Street Collierville in hosting many events held on the historic square each year, including Summer Concert Series, Scare on the Square, Date Night, Girls’ Night Out and others. Funding also supports economic revitalization and historic preservation of the downtown square. Participating restaurants included 148 North, Bonefish Grill, Booya’s, Chapultapec, Chick fil a, Frost, George’s BBQ, Gus’ Fried Chicken, Huey’s, Memphis Pizza Café and Brooks Pharm2Fork.

PICTURED: Main street President Joe Sarrio stands between John and Pattie Pachucki.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Pinterest

