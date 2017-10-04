Dragons roll past Central

The Collierville varsity football team picked up a big win Friday night by dealing the Central Warriors their second loss of the season.

Quarterback Matt Connors paced the Dragons to a lopsided 45-8 win while throwing for 313 yards and four touchdowns. He completed 13 of 19 passes and finished the game with a passer rating of 150.

Collierville, which is now 4-3 on the season, got help on the ground from running back Cole Johnson’s 102 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dragons jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and inflated that to 35-0 by halftime.

The Warriors (4-2) never truly threatened and picked up their only points of the game in the fourth quarter.

Connors spent the night picking apart Central’s defense and spread the ball around to seven receivers. He even caught a three-yard touchdown pass from senior running back Auggie Burke.

His favorite target was senior receiver Marcus Bersoza, who caught five passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Junior receiver Kayvon Anderson chipped in four catches for 50 yards and Burke added three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, Collierville limited Central to less than 200 total yards, including less than 60 passing yards. The Dragons forced several turnovers, including three interceptions thanks to Virgil Pryor, Kobe Perkins and Keyveon Anderson.

Senior linebacker Wyatt Raines led the team with six tackles, with junior linebacker Cade Cupp and senior Gavin Rawie combining for eight tackles. Junior linebacker CJ Barnes chipped in a quarterback sack and three tackles.

On special teams, kicker Caleb Myers completed four of five PATs and nailed a 37-yard field goal.

The Dragons will take this Friday night off in preparation for a road game against St. George’s on Oct. 13. The Gryphons are 3-4 on the season and coming off of back-to-back losses to Lausanne (6-0) and the University School of Jackson (4-3). St. George’s wins have come against Center Hill, ECS and Harding Academy.

Collierville will wrap up its season with home games against rival Houston and Arlington.