Collierville rescuers offer advice after Wolf River boating incident

The Collierville Fire Department’s Search and Rescue team trains constantly for every sort of situation imaginable. They would just as soon not see any Collierville resident in the sort of accident that would stretch their rescue muscles to new lengths, but sometimes it happens.

The heavy rains that resulted from Hurricane Harvey had the Wolf River’s water level sitting particularly high. On Sept. 3, the department got a call that some canoers were in trouble at the Collierville-Arlington Road entry point of the river. They had entered the river in Rossville, but lost their canoe as the current grew stronger.

One of the canoers was able to climb onto the bank, but her friend was unable to do so and was hanging onto a tree limb and bobbing up and down when the 911 call was made. On a normal day, the spot where she was trapped would appear to be easy to reach. However, on this day the water was high and strong, and the rescuers were unable to reach her on foot.

So, rescuers brought out a rubber rescue boat, keeping in mind that the unusually high water and the submerged undergrowth at this particular spot could overwhelm or interfere with the boat. Thankfully, they were able to complete the rescue and everyone involved made it home safely.

Scott Sumner, CFD’s Chief of Fire Prevention, said that several aspects of the Collierville-Arlington Road entry point make it a particularly dangerous place to navigate a canoe.

“There are lots of trees growing up through the water at this entry point, and when the water is high, these obstructions are hidden by the water,” he said. “Plus, when the river narrows as it does at Collierville-Arlington, the water runs more quickly.”

The Wolf River is a 105 mile-long stream in western Tennessee and northern Mississippi that runs next to Collierville.

It is estimated to be about 12,000 years old and takes its name from the Indian Mahican word “Les Loups” or “The Wolves.”

The Wolf River is important for helping to recharge the Mid-South’s drinking water aquifer as well as providing educational and recreational opportunities.

Collierville currently controls approximately 500 acres in the Wolf River Wildlife Corridor, a joint co-op developed to preserve the Wolf River flood way and natural areas; the corridor is located from the Collierville-Arlington Road Bridge to the Houston Levee Road Bridge.

Floods can occur in all rivers and stream channels, no matter how small the stream appears. Due to recent rains the Wolf River was swollen beyond normal levels. The rains intensified currents, created undertows, pulled additional debris into the water and submerged normally visible hazards. Any river trip including one on the Wolf River involves an element of risk; it is necessary to be prepared for emergencies.

The Wolf River Conservancy is a non-profit organization headquartered in Memphis whose mission is to conserve and enhance sections of the Wolf River as a natural resource for public education and low-impact recreational activities such as paddling in a canoe or kayak.

Before navigating a river such as the Wolf River, the Collierville Fire Department recommends that beginners learn floating skills on still waters. One such source is Shelby Farms Park which has several lakes to explore. During spring and summer months, canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards are available for rent.

Life jackets are provided, including jackets for four-legged friends. In addition, they have a boat launch ramp available for launching your own watercraft (motorized watercraft are not permitted).

Sumner confirmed that the rescue teams were ready for what happened on Sept. 3 and added that proper education about what could happen under various circumstances can save lives.

“I consider the Wolf River a ‘lazy’ river under normal circumstances,” said Sumner. “But these weren’t normal circumstances. The people in distress were not experienced, and the water was still high from the hurricane rains runoff.”