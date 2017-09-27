TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

9/27/2017| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE attention: website developers IMMEDIATE RESPONSE IS REQUIRED REGARDING notice of REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

RFI2017-005

TITLE: “WEBSITE DESIGN, HOSTING & MAINTENANCE”

PURPOSE:

It is the Town of Collierville’s intent to obtain competitive information that will allow it to decide how to proceed both technically and financially with the procurement of Website Design, Hosting & Maintenance. There is no intent to award a contract based solely on this RFI.

The Town of Collierville has defined preliminary requirements. However, vendors are encouraged to provide creative solutions. Due to considerable flexibility given vendors in this process, the Town has not established evaluation criteria. The Town intends to send a detailed Request for Information (RFI) to those firms identified in the RFI process as being capable of fulfilling the Town’s requirements.

ISSUANCE

Complete RFI packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFI webpage at http://www.collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps/open-bids for further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official RFI distribution form by clicking on the RFP number. The completed distribution form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Please Note : As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville, Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any RFI. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response Form.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso If you are a registered vendor of the Town of Collierville, but have forgotten or misplaced your vendor number, please visit http://www.collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps/open-bids and click on the “Vendor Information” link on the right hand side of the page. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2253.

PROPOSAL DUE DATE AND TIME

All sealed proposals must be received and time stamped on or before THURSDAY, November 2, 2017, 2:00:00 P.M. (LOCAL TIME) in the office of the Director of General Services, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee 38017, at which time or soon thereafter the proposers’ names will be publicly read aloud in the Town Board Chambers.

_______________________________________________________________________ TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Design Review Commission – 5:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Design Review Commission will meet on Thursday, October 12, 2017, for a regular scheduled meeting. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to Order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes: September 14, 2017

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a DRC17-15 – Gallina Centro PD, Parcel A, Phase 1, Area 6 (Collierville Commissary) – Request approval of Final Site Plan for a 6,907 sq. ft. restaurant on 1.52 acres located to the west of Houston Levee Road, north of Gallina Drive and south of Poplar Avenue and the Norfolk-Southern Railroad. Property Owner: Collierville Commissary (Walker M. Taylor) Applicant: McGehee Nicholson Burke Architects (Curtiss Doss) Project Planner: Sean Isham, AICP 6.b DRC17-09 – Gallina Collection, Lot 1, Houston Levee Market – Request approval of a Preliminary Site Plan for a 10,626 square feet commercial retail building on 1.86 acres located at the southwest corner of Winchester Road and Houston Levee Road. Property Owner/Applicant: Houston Levee Market, LLC (Kevin Hyneman) Applicant’s Representative: Renaissance Group, Inc. (Wesley Wooldridge) Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP 6.c DRC17-14 – Villages at Porter Farms PD, Phase 20, Area 1 – Springhouse Village Independent Living – Request approval of a Preliminary Site Plan for 42 detached, independent living senior housing units on 7.56 acres located on the west side South Shea Road, south of Winchester Boulevard Property Owner: Porter Farms, LLC (Jane Feild) Applicant: Foster Development (Elizabeth Link) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7 Other Business

8 Adjournment

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.