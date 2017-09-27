Saints improve to 6-0 ahead of showdown with undefeated CBHS

By Michael Ward

Briarcrest had little trouble with visiting KIPP Memphis Collegiate High School last Friday night, as the Saints celebrated homecoming with a 52-14 win over the Phoenix.

Quarterback Jackson Walker threw the first of his four touchdown passes on the evening less than three minutes into the game when he connected with Chandler Montgomery for 7 yards.

After KIPP fumbled on the ensuing kickoff return, Walker’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Bradley Ellis made it 14-0 Saints. KIPP was forced to punt on its next possession, and Walker wasted no time adding another touchdown as he hit Carson Brewer for a 76-yard score.

The Phoenix finally got on the board early in the second quarter, with a 4-yard run from Caleb “Tip” Jones making it 21-6. BCS’ Chase Martin would pick off KIPP quarterback Dakevius Tutson later in the quarter, setting up a 63-yard Saints scoring drive that was capped off by a Jabari Small 2-yard touchdown run.

After Hayden Gray intercepted another Tutson pass, Walker and Ellis hooked up for a 51-yard score, increasing Briarcrest’s lead to 35-6. With the Phoenix facing first and 10 from its own 32, Tutson was intercepted for the third time in the quarter, this time by Small, who returned it for a BCS touchdown.

Briarcrest’s Noah Grant drilled a 47-yard field goal in the third quarter, making it 45-6 in favor of the Saints. KIPP would add a late score on a long touchdown pass from Tutson to Demario Cleaves, with Jones converting the two-point attempt.

With less than three minutes remaining in the game, BCS backup quarterback Wyatt Speed threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Moore, as the Saints improved to 6-0 on the season.

With Briarcrest, St. Benedict and Christian Brothers all sitting at 6-0 in Division II-AAA West, this Friday night’s game against CBHS is huge for the Saints.

“If you’re a 6-0 football team, you should have some confidence,” BCS Head Coach Brian Stewart said after the victory over KIPP, adding while his squad has momentum, the Saints still understand what kind of challenge they’re up against on Friday night. “(This is) the teeth of the season. We’ve got to be mentally prepared. We’ve got to be physically prepared. Our guys are excited.”