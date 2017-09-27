Dragons handle Wooddale on homecoming night

The Collierville Dragons improved to a .500 record Friday by beating Wooddale to the tune of 33-13 on homecoming night.

Senior quarterback Matt Connors had a strong showing with 114 passing yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. However, it was senior running back Cole Johnson who paced the Dragons with 97 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. He averaged more than 5 yards a carry and had a lone fumble.

Collierville took a 9-0 early lead and was eventually up 17-7 at halftime.

The Dragon defense was led by junior Cade Cupp who had nine tackles, 1 forced fumble and 2 sacks. Senior Datrion Holpe chipped in 7 tackles and junior CJ Barnes had two sacks.

Wooddale traded points with Collierville in the third quarter but never truly challenged as Connors continued to find receivers like Marcus Bersoza and J Stonework for timely catches.

Bersoza caught a team high 7 receptions for 53 yards. Stonework, a junior, caught 4 passes for 35 yards.

The Dragons scored 9 unanswered points in the final quarter on their way to a 3-3 record for the season. The win ends Collierville’s two-game losing streak to Cordova and Germantown.

Collierville will host a Memphis Central team this Friday with only one loss before traveling to St. George’s next week.