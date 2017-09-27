Crowning a Queen

Posted on September 27, 2017.
Collierville High School celebrated the 2017 Football Homecoming Friday during halftime of the Dragons’ game against Wooddale.
Lady Dragon lacrosse team captain Shayna Ryan was crowned the 2017 Homecoming Queen.
