TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

9/20/2017| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Tourism Advisory Commission will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at the Town Depot at 125 North Rowlett.
Tress Shields
Administrative Specialist
_______________________________________________________________________
9/20/2017| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Town Beautiful Commission will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Center Conference Room at 440 W. Powell Road.
Tress Shields
Administrative Specialist
_______________________________________________________________________
9/20/2017| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PLANNING COMMISSION
October 5, 2017 at 6 p.m.
Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on Thursday,
October 05, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time, consideration
will be given to the following:
The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1 Call to order
2 Pledge of Allegiance
3 Roll Call
4 Approval of Minutes
4.a PC minutes September 7, 2017
5 Approval of Agenda Additions/deletions
6 Approval of Consent Agenda
6.a PC17-51 – Villages at Porter Farm PD, Phase 18 – Request approval of
a Final Subdivision Plat for 3 residential lots on 0.59 acres located at the
south east corner of South Shea Road and Quail Forest Drive.
Property Owner/Applicant: Porter Farms L.P./Centennial Homes, LLC
(John Porter)
Applicant’s Representative: Kelley Professional Services (Jim Kelley)
Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP
6.b PC17-50 – Villages at Porter Farm PD, Phase 19 – Request approval of a
Final Subdivision Plat for 6 single family lots on 1.24 acres located on
South Shea Road north of Jennings Mill Lane.
Property Owner/Applicant: Porter Farms L.P./Centennial Homes, LLC
(John Porter)
Applicant’s Representative: Kelley Professional Services (Jim Kelley)
Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP
6.c PC17-52 – Collierville United Methodist Church – Request approval
of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to host food trucks during the
BooGrass Festival. Property Owner/Applicant: Collierville United
Methodist Church (Cindy Lamb)
Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP
7 Formal Agenda
7.a PC17-31 – Gallina Collection, Lot 1, Houston Levee Market – Request
approval of a Preliminary Site Plan for a 10,626 square feet commercial
retail building on 1.86 acres located at the southwest corner of
Winchester Road and Houston Levee Road.
Property Owner/Applicant: Houston Levee Market, LLC (Kevin
Hyneman)
Applicant’s Representative: Renaissance Group, Inc. (Wesley
Wooldridge)
Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP
7.b PC17-45 – Villages at Porter Farms PD, Phase 20, Area 1 – Springhouse
Village Independent Living – Request approval of a Preliminary Site Plan
for 42 detached, independent living senior housing units on 7.56 acres
located on the west side South Shea Road, south of Winchester
Boulevard
Property Owner: Porter Farms, LLC (Jane Feild)
Applicant: Foster Development (Elizabeth Link)
Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP
7.c PC17-44 – Almadale Farms PD, Phase 19 – Request approval of a
Preliminary Subdivision Plat for two nonresidential lots and a common
open space lot created from a 7.41-acre tract located on Houston Levee
Road north of the Paige-Robbins Adult Day Center.
Property Owner: Houston Levee Commercial, GP (David Halle)
Applicant: Fisher Arnold (Michael Rogers)
Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP
7.d PC 17-55 – Ordinance 2017-18 – An ordinance to amend Title XV,
Chapter 151, of the Town of Collierville Code of Ordinances by
amending § 151.311(L) related to Development Agreement Procedures
for Site Plans.
Applicant: Town of Collierville (Jay Cravens, AICP)
Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP
7.e PC 17-56 – Ordinance 2017-19 – An ordinance to amend Title XV,
Chapter 151, of the Town of Collierville Code of Ordinances by
amending §151.309(C)(2) related to administrative variances.
Applicant/Project Planner: Town of Collierville (Jay Cravens, AICP)
7.f PC17-54 – Resolution 2017-D (Public Hearing) – Request to Amend
Article II, Section 2 of the Subdivision Regulations relative to submittal
requirements for Sketch Plats; Article II, Section 5 related to
Development Agreements; Article III, Section 7 related to the maximum
cul-de-sac length; and, Article IV, Section 1 related to the submittal
requirements for Sketch Plats.
Applicant: Town of Collierville (Jay Cravens, AICP)
Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP
8 Other Business
9 Adjournment
Samantha Eldridge
Administrative Specialist
_______________________________________________________________________
9/20/2017| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Planning Commission
for the Town of Collierville will meet on Thursday, October 5, 2017, at 6:00 p.m.
in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the
following:
PC17-54 – Resolution 2017-D (Public Hearing) – Request to Amend Article
II, Section 2 of the Subdivision Regulations relative to submittal requirements
for Sketch Plats; Article II, Section 5 related to Development Agreements;
Article III, Section 7 related to the maximum cul-de-sac length; and, Article
IV, Section 1 related to the submittal requirements for Sketch Plats.
Applicant: Town of Collierville (Jay Cravens, AICP)
Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP
A copy of the Resolution is available for review at Town Hall during regular business
hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed Resolutions should be
present. Written comments will also be accepted.
Samantha Eldridge
Administrative Specialist
_______________________________________________________________________
9/20/2017| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and
Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, October 9, 2017, at
6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider
the following:
PC 17-55 – Ordinance 2017-18 – An ordinance to amend Title XV, Chapter
151, of the Town of Collierville Code of Ordinances by amending §
151.311(L) related to Development Agreement Procedures for Site Plans.
Applicant: Town of Collierville (Jay Cravens, AICP)
Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP
PC 17-56 – Ordinance 2017-19 – An ordinance to amend Title XV, Chapter
151, of the Town of Collierville Code of Ordinances by amending
§151.309(C)(2) related to administrative variances.
Applicant/Project Planner: Town of Collierville (Jay Cravens, AICP)
Copies of ordinances are available for review at Town Hall during regular
business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed Resolution
should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.
Samantha Eldridge
Administrative Specialist
_______________________________________________________________________
9/20/2017| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville (“TOWN”)
at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500 Poplar View
Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time, on October 12,
2017 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for the construction of:
Project
The Project is briefly described as follows: TC2017-30, Downtown Drainage Phase 1
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and Specifications
may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):
Town of Collierville – Owner
Director of General Services
500 Poplar View Parkway
Collierville, Tennessee 38017
Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange
642 S. Cooper Street
Memphis, Tennessee 38104
Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS
provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly executed on
the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a National or
Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the amount of five percent
(5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.
For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration date,
and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain information
regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope containing
the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered. For additional
details on this requirement, see the attached document headed “INFORMATION
FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful BIDDER shall be prohibited
from discriminating against any individual due to the individual’s race, creed, color,
national origin, age, sex, disability, religion, or any other protected class under
applicable law.
Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Procurement Division,
500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.
to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at
tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included in
the request for a copy of any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name, Company
Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and Bid Due Date.
Please Note: As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual,
company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when
requesting a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference its
Vendor Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM.
*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor registration
site and registering as a TOWN vendor at
http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you have any questions regarding the
Vendor Number, please call the TOWN Procurement Division at (901) 457-2262.
Upon execution of a CONTRACT, the CONTRACTOR will be required to
have executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE
BONDS in the amount of 100% of the CONTRACT price.
The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor irregularities.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final authority and
shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.
Director of General Services
Town of Collierville, Tennessee
_______________________________________________________________________
9/20/2017| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
HISTORIC DISTRICT
COMMISSION — Sept. 28 at 5 p.m.
Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on
Thursday, September 28, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At
that time, consideration will be given to the following:
The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1 Call to order
2 Roll Call
3 Approval of Minutes
3.a HDC minutes August 24, 2017
4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)
5 Approval of Consent Agenda
6 Formal Agenda
6.a HDC17–23 – 184 Mills Street – Request for a Certificate of
Appropriateness for a 1.36 acre two-lot subdivision on the east side of
Mills Street south of S. Rowlett Street.
Applicant/ Property Owner: Mark Moody
Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson
6.b HDC 17-26 – 143 Natchez Park Lane (Homewood Place Subdivision
Lot 8) – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for new residential
construction
Property Owner: Homewood Place Partners (Frank Fitzgerald)
Applicant: Frank & Lisa Fitzgerald
Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP
7 Other Business
8 Adjournment
Samantha Eldridge
Administrative Specialist
