TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

9/20/2017| TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Tourism Advisory Commission will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. at the Town Depot at 125 North Rowlett.

Tress Shields

Administrative Specialist

Notice is hereby given that the Town Beautiful Commission will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Center Conference Room at 440 W. Powell Road.

PLANNING COMMISSION

October 5, 2017 at 6 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on Thursday,

October 05, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time, consideration

will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Pledge of Allegiance

3 Roll Call

4 Approval of Minutes

4.a PC minutes September 7, 2017

5 Approval of Agenda Additions/deletions

6 Approval of Consent Agenda

6.a PC17-51 – Villages at Porter Farm PD, Phase 18 – Request approval of

a Final Subdivision Plat for 3 residential lots on 0.59 acres located at the

south east corner of South Shea Road and Quail Forest Drive.

Property Owner/Applicant: Porter Farms L.P./Centennial Homes, LLC

(John Porter)

Applicant’s Representative: Kelley Professional Services (Jim Kelley)

Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP

6.b PC17-50 – Villages at Porter Farm PD, Phase 19 – Request approval of a

Final Subdivision Plat for 6 single family lots on 1.24 acres located on

South Shea Road north of Jennings Mill Lane.

Property Owner/Applicant: Porter Farms L.P./Centennial Homes, LLC

(John Porter)

Applicant’s Representative: Kelley Professional Services (Jim Kelley)

Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP

6.c PC17-52 – Collierville United Methodist Church – Request approval

of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to host food trucks during the

BooGrass Festival. Property Owner/Applicant: Collierville United

Methodist Church (Cindy Lamb)

Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP

7 Formal Agenda

7.a PC17-31 – Gallina Collection, Lot 1, Houston Levee Market – Request

approval of a Preliminary Site Plan for a 10,626 square feet commercial

retail building on 1.86 acres located at the southwest corner of

Winchester Road and Houston Levee Road.

Property Owner/Applicant: Houston Levee Market, LLC (Kevin

Hyneman)

Applicant’s Representative: Renaissance Group, Inc. (Wesley

Wooldridge)

Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP

7.b PC17-45 – Villages at Porter Farms PD, Phase 20, Area 1 – Springhouse

Village Independent Living – Request approval of a Preliminary Site Plan

for 42 detached, independent living senior housing units on 7.56 acres

located on the west side South Shea Road, south of Winchester

Boulevard

Property Owner: Porter Farms, LLC (Jane Feild)

Applicant: Foster Development (Elizabeth Link)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7.c PC17-44 – Almadale Farms PD, Phase 19 – Request approval of a

Preliminary Subdivision Plat for two nonresidential lots and a common

open space lot created from a 7.41-acre tract located on Houston Levee

Road north of the Paige-Robbins Adult Day Center.

Property Owner: Houston Levee Commercial, GP (David Halle)

Applicant: Fisher Arnold (Michael Rogers)

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

7.d PC 17-55 – Ordinance 2017-18 – An ordinance to amend Title XV,

Chapter 151, of the Town of Collierville Code of Ordinances by

amending § 151.311(L) related to Development Agreement Procedures

for Site Plans.

Applicant: Town of Collierville (Jay Cravens, AICP)

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

7.e PC 17-56 – Ordinance 2017-19 – An ordinance to amend Title XV,

Chapter 151, of the Town of Collierville Code of Ordinances by

amending §151.309(C)(2) related to administrative variances.

Applicant/Project Planner: Town of Collierville (Jay Cravens, AICP)

7.f PC17-54 – Resolution 2017-D (Public Hearing) – Request to Amend

Article II, Section 2 of the Subdivision Regulations relative to submittal

requirements for Sketch Plats; Article II, Section 5 related to

Development Agreements; Article III, Section 7 related to the maximum

cul-de-sac length; and, Article IV, Section 1 related to the submittal

requirements for Sketch Plats.

Applicant: Town of Collierville (Jay Cravens, AICP)

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

8 Other Business

9 Adjournment

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Planning Commission

for the Town of Collierville will meet on Thursday, October 5, 2017, at 6:00 p.m.

in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the

following:

PC17-54 – Resolution 2017-D (Public Hearing) – Request to Amend Article

II, Section 2 of the Subdivision Regulations relative to submittal requirements

for Sketch Plats; Article II, Section 5 related to Development Agreements;

Article III, Section 7 related to the maximum cul-de-sac length; and, Article

IV, Section 1 related to the submittal requirements for Sketch Plats.

Applicant: Town of Collierville (Jay Cravens, AICP)

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

A copy of the Resolution is available for review at Town Hall during regular business

hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed Resolutions should be

present. Written comments will also be accepted.

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and

Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, October 9, 2017, at

6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider

the following:

PC 17-55 – Ordinance 2017-18 – An ordinance to amend Title XV, Chapter

151, of the Town of Collierville Code of Ordinances by amending §

151.311(L) related to Development Agreement Procedures for Site Plans.

Applicant: Town of Collierville (Jay Cravens, AICP)

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

PC 17-56 – Ordinance 2017-19 – An ordinance to amend Title XV, Chapter

151, of the Town of Collierville Code of Ordinances by amending

§151.309(C)(2) related to administrative variances.

Applicant/Project Planner: Town of Collierville (Jay Cravens, AICP)

Copies of ordinances are available for review at Town Hall during regular

business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed Resolution

should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville (“TOWN”)

at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500 Poplar View

Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time, on October 12,

2017 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for the construction of:

Project

The Project is briefly described as follows: TC2017-30, Downtown Drainage Phase 1

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and Specifications

may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):

Town of Collierville – Owner

Director of General Services

500 Poplar View Parkway

Collierville, Tennessee 38017

Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange

642 S. Cooper Street

Memphis, Tennessee 38104

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS

provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly executed on

the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a National or

Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the amount of five percent

(5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.

For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration date,

and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain information

regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope containing

the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered. For additional

details on this requirement, see the attached document headed “INFORMATION

FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful BIDDER shall be prohibited

from discriminating against any individual due to the individual’s race, creed, color,

national origin, age, sex, disability, religion, or any other protected class under

applicable law.

Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Procurement Division,

500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.

to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at

tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included in

the request for a copy of any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name, Company

Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and Bid Due Date.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual,

company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when

requesting a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference its

Vendor Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor registration

site and registering as a TOWN vendor at

http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you have any questions regarding the

Vendor Number, please call the TOWN Procurement Division at (901) 457-2262.

Upon execution of a CONTRACT, the CONTRACTOR will be required to

have executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE

BONDS in the amount of 100% of the CONTRACT price.

The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor irregularities.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final authority and

shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.

Director of General Services

Town of Collierville, Tennessee

HISTORIC DISTRICT

COMMISSION — Sept. 28 at 5 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on

Thursday, September 28, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At

that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes

3.a HDC minutes August 24, 2017

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a HDC17–23 – 184 Mills Street – Request for a Certificate of

Appropriateness for a 1.36 acre two-lot subdivision on the east side of

Mills Street south of S. Rowlett Street.

Applicant/ Property Owner: Mark Moody

Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson

6.b HDC 17-26 – 143 Natchez Park Lane (Homewood Place Subdivision

Lot 8) – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for new residential

construction

Property Owner: Homewood Place Partners (Frank Fitzgerald)

Applicant: Frank & Lisa Fitzgerald

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7 Other Business

8 Adjournment

