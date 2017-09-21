Take a Bow

Collierville High School thespians and stage crew members wrapped up their final performance of Pinocchio on Saturday at the school’s Draco Playhouse. The cast performed on Thursday and Friday as well. Cooper Clack starred as Pinocchio in the performance, which is based on Carlo Collodi’s book. Cullen Bertram played Geppetto and Juliana Hoy portrayed Master Cherry. Also starring in the performance were Valencia Vidrine, Kala Morris, Brandon Toste, Parker Hood, Marrissa Cherry, William Beck III, Cameron Hutson, Samantha Schott, Matt Freeman and Emily Hale. Below, students from Bailey Station Elementary took a field trip on Friday to see Pinocchio at the Draco Playhouse (photo by Nakia Powell).

