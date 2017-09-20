Historic square to get official name

After years of going by myriad monikers Collierville’s historic town square is poised to get an official name.

The town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen is slated to vote to make Town Square Park the official name of the 1.46-acre public space in the center of the historic district.

This core area at 96 N. Center Street was officially outlined as a public park and has functioned as such for more than 150 years.

“Recently,” wrote James Lewellen, town administrator, “there has been a question regarding the official name of the park.”

Town staff and attorneys researched historic town documents and determined that in 1870 the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen adopted an ordinance stating that “the square in Collierville known as the public square, be made and is hereby constituted a public square for the benefit and use of the Town of Collierville.”

Historic maps of downtown refer to the area as a “park” and a “public square.” There are other unofficial monikers like Downtown Square Park, Fair on the Square Park, Historic Town Square Park and Confederate Park, which was adopted by various groups in 1940 when a granite marker was placed in the park.

The marker includes the verbiage “Confederate Park” within its inscription.

However, Lewellen noted that “anecdotal references do not constitute an official naming of the park.”

Creating an official name for town property requires an act by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and research indicates that the board has never formally established an official name for the space.

So, on Monday night the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will make history by voting to officially name one of Collierville’s first jewels.