Mustangs stop two-game skid with blowout win over Bolton

By Michael Ward

Coming into Friday night’s contest against Bolton, Houston High was in desperate need of a win after losing two straight games.

The Mustangs proceeded to score early and often against the overmatched Wildcats, putting the game away in the first half en route to a 41-8 victory.

Chris Colebank scored the first of his two touchdowns on the evening less than three minutes into the game with a 1-yard run. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Burns added touchdown passes of 32 and 26 yards to Lincoln Pare and Jordon Monk, and Houston cruised into the second quarter with a 20-0 lead.

Having seen his team drop tough games against Germantown and Arlington the previous two weeks, Head Coach Will Hudgens was pleased with the effort players showed against Bolton.

“It was good for our guys to come out and be mentally tough and ready to go,” he said. “They came out and did their jobs.”

Keeping the pressure on, Houston added three more scores before the half, the first coming when Burns hit Pare on a 45-yard scoring pass. Colebank was soon in the end zone with another 1-yard run and Pare later added a 2-yard touchdown run of his own, making it 41-0 at halftime.

Bolton added its first points of the evening in the third when Houston running back Charles Alexander was tackled in the Mustangs’ end zone for a safety. Bolton quarterback Ryan Bevel, who also handled all of the Wildcats’ kicking duties in the game, scored the team’s only touchdown on a 10-yard run in the fourth quarter.

With reserves playing on both sides of the ball in the second half, Hudgens said he was glad to get those players some reps, as you can’t replicate game action in practice.

“The more experience these guys can get on Friday night the better,” he said. “We saw some good things out of them.”

Houston (2-2) will look to carry this momentum into Friday night’s game against Bartlett (3-1), as the Mustangs host the visiting Panthers.