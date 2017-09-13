TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

ATTENTION: CONTRACTORS NOTICE OF FORMAL BID RELEASE

TC2017-21

TITLE: “PARKING LOT OVERLAY AT H.W.COX PARK”

PURPOSE:

This project is for installation of final coat asphalt overlay at H.W. Cox Park parking areas.

GENERAL INFORMATION:

ISSUANCE

Complete bid packages are available from the Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFP webpage at http://www.collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps/open-bids for further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville, Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response Form.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you are a registered vendor of the Town of Collierville, but have forgotten or misplaced your vendor number, please visit http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso and click on the “Registered Vendor Search” link. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the Procurement Division at (901) 457-2253.

BID DUE DATE AND TIME

All sealed bids must be received and time stamped on or before THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2017, 2:00:00 P.M. (LOCAL TIME) in the office of the Director of General Services, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee 38017, at which time or soon thereafter the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Town Board Chambers.

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE, TENNESSEE

PROCUREMENT DIVISION

500 POPLAR VIEW PARKWAY, COLLIERVILLE, TN 38017

PHONE (901) 457-2250, FAX (901) 457-2258

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

ATTENTION: SALES NOTICE OF FORMAL BID RELEASE TC2017-25

TITLE: “YARD WASTE & MIXED JUNK DISPOSAL”

PURPOSE:

The purpose of this bid is to enter into a contract with a Class III/IV landfill for the disposal of Yard Waste, Mixed Brush and Household Junk. The Town of Collierville will transport waste, brush and junk to the successful contractor’s landfill. The Town may award a contract to more than one vendor, if deemed by the Town to be in its best interest.

GENERAL INFORMATION:

The Town will award the contract(s) to bidder(s) based on price, disposal site location, access to disposal site, time required to enter and leave the disposal site and hours and days of operation. The Town shall reserve the right to take material to multiple locations throughout the contract based on Sanitation Department needs including: time availability, volume of wastes, site locations, emergency situations, etc.

ISSUANCE

Complete bid packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFP webpage at http://www.collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps/open-bids for further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

BID DUE DATE AND TIME

All sealed bids must be received and time stamped on or before THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2017, 2:00:00 P.M. (LOCAL TIME) in the office of the Director of General Services, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee 38017, at which time or soon thereafter the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Town Board Chambers.

ATTENTION: SALES NOTICE OF FORMAL BID RELEASE

TC2017-26

TITLE: “RETREADED TIRES”

PURPOSE:

This invitation covers the annual requirements for the Town of Collierville Vehicle Maintenance Facility (Town) for Retreaded Tires (Tires). The purpose is to establish an annual contract with firm pricing and delivery from which the Town may place orders as needed.

ISSUANCE

Complete bid packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFP webpage at http://www.collierville.com/general-services-departments-97/bids-rfps for further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

BID DUE DATE AND TIME

All sealed bids must be received and time stamped on or before WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27, 2017, 2:00:00 P.M. (LOCAL TIME) in the office of the Director of General Services, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee 38017, at which time or soon thereafter the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Town Board Chambers.

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville, Tennessee will meet on Monday, September 25, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway.

Among items to be considered will be a PUBLIC HEARING on the following ordinances:

ORDINANCE 2017-17

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING COLLIERVILLE TOWN CODE, TITLE III, CHAPTER 37, SECTION 37.018 (A), PURCHASING EXPENDITURES, INCREASING PURCHASING THRESHOLDS.

A copy of the full ordinance is available for review at Town Hall during regular business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed ordinance should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

Lynn Carmack

Town Clerk

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed bids on the following items:

BID # TC2017-15 “TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE FENCING”

Bid Due: OCTOBER 05, 2017 at 2:00:00 p.m. (local time)

Complete bid packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFP webpage at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps for further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid distribution form by clicking on the bid number. The completed distribution form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is as noted per project listed above. The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly opened and read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee.

Bid packages per project must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope as listed above (Example: TC2017-15 – “TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE FENCING”).

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and issued by the Purchasing Division. No other means of communication, whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services