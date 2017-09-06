TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville (“TOWN”) at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time, on September 21, 2017 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for the construction of:

Project

The Project is briefly described as follows: TC2017-14, Poplar View Parkway Sidewalk Improvements

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and Specifications may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):

Town of Collierville – Owner

Director of General Services

500 Poplar View Parkway

Collierville, Tennessee 38017

Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange

642 S. Cooper Street

Memphis, Tennessee 38104

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS provided and either

accompanied by a BID BOND, properly executed on the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a National or Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.

For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain information regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered. For additional details on this requirement, see the attached document headed “INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful BIDDER shall be prohibited from discriminating against any individual due to the individual’s race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion, or any other protected class under applicable law.

Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway,

Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included in the request for a copy of any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name, Company Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and Bid Due Date.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor registration site and registering as a TOWN vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the TOWN Procurement Division at (901) 457-2262.

Upon execution of a CONTRACT, the CONTRACTOR will be required to have executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE BONDS in the amount of 100% of the CONTRACT price.

The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor irregularities. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final authority and shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.

Director of General Services

Town of Collierville, Tennessee

PUBLIC NOTICE TO CONSULTANT ENGINEERING FIRMS

REGARDING A REQUEST FOR LETTERS OF INTEREST

The Town of Collierville, an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer, seeks to retain the services of a professional engineering consulting firm to provide various engineering services for the Shelby Drive Widening Project: from Sycamore Road to Hwy 72.

Required scope of services: Preparation of all necessary documents in order to obtain NEPA Approval and a Notice to Proceed from the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for the following phases: Design, Right of Way, Construction. This project is funded through the Surface Transportation Program and all work performed is to be in accordance with the most current version of TDOT’s Local Government Guidelines for the Management of Federal and State Funded Transportation Projects. Firms may request consideration by submitting a letter of interest to Procurement Manager – LOI2017-006 “Shelby Drive Widening Project: From Scyamore Road to Hwy 72”, Town of Collierville, 5oo Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee 38017. Letters of interest must be received on or before 2:00:00 p.m. (Central Time) Thursday, September 21, 2017. Questions related to this LOI may be submitted to Celia Rosser, Senior Procurement Specialist at (901) 457-2262. The Town is not responsible for delays occasioned by the U.S. Postal Service or any other means of delivery employed by the proposer. Similarly, the Town is not responsible for, and will not open, any responses that are received later than the date and time stated above.

All firms must be pre-qualified or have a completed prequalification form filed with TDOT prior to the deadline for the letters of interest, verification of prequalification to be included. Prime consultants must have unlimited status for these services. The letter of interest shall indicate the scope of services anticipated to be completed by any sub-consultants. At this time, it is not necessary to specifically identify the sub-consultant(s) to be used; however they must be pre-qualified with TDOT if included on a proposal, verification of prequalification required. Please include a valid email address and phone number for the point-of-contact.

LOI2017-006 – Phase I Evaluation – Firms are to submit TDOT’s current DT-330 Part I Prequalification Statement. The Town of Collierville will evaluate information submitted and choose firms that would make viable candidates from which to invite proposals and/or presentations for Phase II Evaluation. The factors that will be considered in the Town’s evaluation process will include:

Past experience with this type road project that followed TDOT’s Local Government Guidelines for the Management of Federal and State Funded Transportation Projects including the Right of Way Phase. Staff capabilities of the prime consultant, number of employees by disciplines, number of qualified local staff. Staff with current TDOT Certificates for the following: Local Government Guidelines for the Management of Federal and State Funded Transportation Projects; Local Public Agency Workshop-Right of Way Division

Phase II Evaluation (only applies to firms selected from Phase I Evaluations) – The Town will evaluate the submitted DT-330 Part II Contract Specific Questionnaire along with their proposal on the following criteria (relative weight):

Previous experience in the required disciplines on projects of this type that have followed TDOT’s Local Government Guidelines for the Management of Federal and State Funded Transportation Projects including Right of Way Acquisition; Construction Administration. (40%) Firm/staff: experience, qualifications, availability, local staff. Proven management skills and technical competence necessary to obtain approvals for the NEPA, Design, and ROW Phases; bid book preparation and services that follow TDOT’s LGG and FHWA requirements; provide Construction Administration (40%) Demonstrated ability to meet schedules without compromising sound engineering practices. (10%) Proposal meets requirements, project approach narrative describing the proposer’s understanding of the scope of work and deliverables, executive summary giving a brief description of the firm’s and any sub-consultants capabilities that would qualify the firm to be selected, how the project will be managed, an expected project schedule, overall quality and completeness of proposal. (10%)

Evaluation proceedings will be conducted within the established guidelines regarding equal employment opportunity and nondiscriminatory action based upon the grounds of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, creed, age and disability. Interested Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) firms as well as other minority –and/or women-owned firms are encouraged to respond to all advertisements by the Town of Collierville.

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, accept proposals in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in proposals or proposal process and to make proposal awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services

Notice is hereby given that the Parks Advisory Board will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Center Conference Room at 440 W. Powell Road.

Tress Shields

Administrative Specialist

Board of Zoning Appeals – 5:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Thursday, September 21, 2017, for a called meeting in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes : August 17, 2017

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a BZA17-13 – 205 Mills Street – Request approval of a Variance to allow the gross floor area of an accessory structure to exceed 30% of the gross floor area of the principal building.

Applicant: (Curtis Sigler) SpirtArchitecture

Property Owner: Green Family Holdings (Allen Green)

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

6.b BZA16-07 – 9907 Brooke Circle –– Request a modification to the Conditions of Approval for a previously-approved Variance to allow a fence greater than 48 inches in height to be located closer than 20 feet from the back edge of the curb.

Applicant/Property Owner: Christopher Wood

Project Planner: Sean Isham, AICP

7 Announcements

8 Adjournment

Samantha Eldridge

Administrative Specialist

Historic District Commission – 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on Friday, September 8, 2017 for a non-voting work session at the Depot at the Town Square. The non-voting work session of the Historic District Commission is informal. Its purpose is to discuss potential projects in light of the Historic Guidelines. Specifically, the Subdivision of the property at 226 Burrows Rd.