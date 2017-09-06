Collierville cares about Houston

By Selena Silvestro

Over the past week, Collierville Cares jumped into action to collect items for those affected by Harvey with the leadership of Julie Aguanno Taylor (a former Houston resident), Brooke Ledford Scoggins, Alyssa Cook and Tim Netherton.

With this caring group of friends, a small idea to collect donated supplies turned into a town-wide effort over Labor Day weekend.

Supported by Collierville Schools and numerous volunteer organizations from Little Helpers to local churches, this group quickly organized helpers and donors.

Collierville Cares started a grassroots effort that turned the City Center parking lot into a massive collection site. With the help of Rep. Kevin Vaughan, the group secured the location at Sheffield’s Antique Mall at City Center on Poplar Ave. Thanks to Collierville leaders and Superintendent John Aitken, word quickly spread throughout the town on social media.

Project Night Night volunteers brought 230 tote bags for children in shelters to the Collierville Cares donation site. Each comfort bag contained a blanket, stuffed animal and a children’s book.

Other collection sites for donations were also launched by Tony’s Trophy Room and Collierville United Methodist Church. This powerful spirit of giving is the heart of who we are as Collierville residents.

“It’s truly a remarkable effort that came together in such a short period of time,” said Julie Aguanno Taylor of Collierville Cares. “There are so many outstanding individuals and businesses who’ve donated time and expertise to make this happen.”

She noted that JNJ Express is organizing the boxes of donations to palletize the load. They will be trucking multiple trailers to Houston this week for Collierville Cares.

Sigma Supply in Lake Cormorant, Miss. donated shipping boxes, Madden Phillips Construction secured a staging area and MCR Safety donated dozens of cases of safety equipment for Houston clean up efforts.

These Mid-South businesses donated their time, effort and resources: Rick’s Powder Coating, Perkins, Kroger, Harbor Freight, Home Depot, George’s BBQ, Papa John’s, Chili’s, Chick-fil-A of Olive Branch, Brad’s BBQ in Bartlett and O’Charley’s.

“Our group is beyond grateful for the outpouring of support for Texas flood victims,” said Taylor.

Community Assistance Providers’ Clear Lake branch has assembled a team to receive and distribute these donations throughout the Texas community in need. With the help of CAP, Collierville Cares identified items most urgently needed.

For those who were unable to donate in person, here’s an online donation link to this 501c3 nonprofit organization: www.capofclearlake.org/

It’s not too late to help. Texas children are in need of school supplies.

Beyond the immediate needs of food, shelter and household supplies, there are thousands of children who just started school when the hurricane hit. Many of them have lost everything.

Jarrod and Miriam Massey are educators for the Clear Creek Independent School District and have reached out to our community for assistance.

Little Helpers and Collierville Cares have teamed up with Massey’s brother, Greg, of Memphis to collect school supplies and backpacks for children in need. Their family friend Mark Leichner is transporting these donated supplies to Texas on September 18th. Please drop off backpacks (new and gently used) and new school supplies to John Green & Company lobby by 4 p.m. on Sept. 15 at 108 E. Mulberry Street, or drop off at Booya’s by Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at 954 W Poplar Ave.

Families in flooded areas will be working hard to put their lives back together for months to come.

The daunting task of cleaning and rebuilding homes and businesses has started, and children will be going back to school. These kids will be learning how to cope with life after the storm and getting back into the comfort and routine of school with the support of their caring teachers.

Let’s offer what we can to help these children find their way back their “new normal” after the devastation they’ve experienced. By pledging to help these students, we can continue the spirit of giving in Collierville.