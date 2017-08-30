Town moves forward with annexation plans

Collierville will annex slightly more than 20 acres at the southwest corner of East Shelby Drive and Quinn Road.

On Monday, the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance to zone 20.3 acres of land in the town’s southern reserve area as Forest Agricultural Residential. They also hosted a public hearing before approving a resolution to annex in the town’s reserve area.

The affected property owners are Emmanuel Baptist Church and Cartwright Farms, which have consented to the annexation.

At a Planning Commission last month, Town Planner Jaime Groce said the purpose of the annexation is related to Collierville’s efforts to secure right-of-way and easements for the widening of Shelby Drive.

“The plans for the widening have not yet been completed but there will about 1,483 feet of road lanes in the area to be annexed,” he noted.

Frank McPhail, the project manager for the road widening, said municipal services will be provided to the annexed property pursuant to the Plan of Services.

State law requires all annexations to include a “plan of services,” which includes access to municipal schools, police coverage, fire and emergency response, trash collection, library services, animal services, and street and sewer maintenance.