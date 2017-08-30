TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed bids on the following

items:

BID # TC2017-22 – “HARRELL THEATRE RENOVATIONS – SEATING”

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS

provided. The Bidder’s license number, its expiration date, and that part of

the classification applying to the BID, must appear on the envelope containing the

BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.

Complete bid packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar View

Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested

parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFP webpage at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps

for further solicitation

information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution form by clicking

on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution form should be

returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville, Tennessee,

each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to

reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor will also be required to reference

its Vendor Number on the Bid Response Form.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration

site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso.

If you are a registered vendor of the Town of Collierville, but have

forgotten or misplaced your vendor number, please visit http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso

and click on the “Registered Vendor Search” link. If you have any

questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the Purchasing Division at (901)

457-2253.

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar View

Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13th, 2017

02:00:00 p.m. (local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly opened

and read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway,

Collierville, Tennessee.

Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque Town of

Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2017-22 – “Harrell Theatre Renovations –

Seating”.

The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids in

part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or bid

process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the employees

of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY official position

of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and issued by the

Purchasing Division. No other means of communication, whether written or oral,

shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services|

Public Notice is hereby given herewith that the Town of Collierville Engineering Division will hold a meeting on September 18, 2017 from 5:00 to 6:00 P.M., in the Development Conference Room at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to discuss the Town of Collierville’s 2016 Municipal Separate Stormwater System (MS4) Annual Report. All persons with questions or comments regarding the Town’s MS4 program are encouraged to attend.

Persons wishing to comment should be present. Written comments will also be accepted at this time.

The Town of Collierville is in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. If you need accommodations, please call 901-457-2340.

Robbie Hanks

Stormwater Coordinator

901-457-2340

Design Review Commission – 5:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Design Review Commission will meet on Thursday, September 14, 2017, for a regular scheduled meeting. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to Order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes : August 10, 2017

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a DRC17-08 – Oak Hill Subdivision, Phase 1 – Request approval of improvements to the common open space of a 37-lot single family residential subdivision on 18.31 acres, located at the southwest corner of Shelton Road and Collierville-Arlington Road. Property Owner: Crews Development, LLC (David Gribble) Applicant: Township Development Services (Kevin Vaughan) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP 6.b DRC17-12 – 795 West Poplar (X-L Services) – Request approval of a Preliminary Site Plan for a 4,516 square foot retail building on 0.55 acre. Property Owner: XL Service, Inc. (Sam Gassaway) Applicant: Township Development Services (Kevin Vaughan) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP 6.c DRC17-15 – Gallina Centro PD, Parcel A, Phase 1, Area 6 (Collierville Commissary) – Request approval of Exterior Materials for a 6,907 sq. ft. restaurant on 1.52 acres located to the west of Houston Levee Road, north of Gallina Drive and south of Poplar Avenue and the Norfolk-Southern Railroad. Property Owner: Collierville Commissary (Walker M. Taylor) Applicant: McGehee Nicholson Burke Architects (Curtiss Doss) Project Planner: Sean Isham, AICP

7 Other Business

8 Adjournment

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PLANNING COMMISSION

September 7 at 6 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on Thursday,

September 07, 2017,for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time, consideration

will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Pledge of Allegiance

3 Roll Call

4 Approval of Minutes: August 3, 2017

5 Approval of Agenda Additions/deletions

6 Approval of Consent Agenda

6.a PC17-10 – Village at Porter Farms PD, Phase 17 – Request approval

of a Final Subdivision Plat to allow 16 single family dwellings on 2.90

acres located along the east side of South Shea Road.

Property Owner: Forrest Hill Development, LLC

Applicant: Kelley Professional Services (Jim Kelley)

Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP

6.b PC17-43 Homewood Place Subdivision – Request approval of a Final

Subdivision Plat for a 12 lot residential subdivision on 5.01 acres located

on the east side of Mount Pleasant Road between Natchez Street and

Washington Street.

Property Owner: Frank Fitzgerald

Applicant: McCarty Granberry Engineering (John McCarty)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7 Formal Agenda

7.a PC 17-41 –795 West Poplar (X-L Service) – Request approval of a

Preliminary Site Plan for a 4,516 square foot retail building on 0.55 acre.

Property Owner: XL Service, Inc. (Sam Gassaway)

Applicant: Township Development Services (Kevin Vaughan)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7.b PC17-49 – Update to the Town’s Major Road Plan related to Shelton

Road between Peterson Lake Road and Collierville-Arlington Road

and for a segment of Collierville Road between Byhalia Road and

Houston Levee Road.

Applicant (Shelton Road): Township Development Services

(Kevin Vaughan)

Applicant (Collierville Road): Town of Collierville

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

7.c PC17-48 – Almadale Farms PD, Phase 19 – Request approval of a

Grading Permit for a portion of a 7.41-acre tract located on Houston

Levee Road north of the Paige-Robbins Adult Day Center.

Property Owner: Houston Levee Commercial, GP(David Halle)

Applicant: Fisher Arnold (Michael Rogers)

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

8 Other Business

9 Adjournment

