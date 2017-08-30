Dragons blank Center Hill in home opener

The Collierville varsity football team picked up its first win of the season Friday night in spectacular fashion.

The Dragons shut out Olive Branch’s Center Hill 45-0 in their first home game of the season.

Collierville was up 28-0 at the half thanks largely to back-to-back touchdowns from senior running back Cole Johnson, who scored on a three-yard catch from quarterback Matt Connors and then ran in the end zone on a 9-yard scamper.

Johnson finished the game with two touchdowns, 29 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards.

Connors’ output was also impressive. The senior quarterback rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on only five carries. He also threw for an impressive 241 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed 16 of 23 passes.

Also scoring touchdowns for the Dragons were running back Jonathan Kieren, who picked up 44 yards on the ground, and receivers Kayvon Anderson and Marcus Bersoza.

A senior, Bersoza snagged five catches for 100 yards. Anderson, a junior, caught four catches for 81 yards.

On the defensive end, senior corner back Triston Wiggins paced the Dragons with five solo tackles. Seniors Virgil Pryor, a defensive back, and linebacker Wyatt Raines each chipped in four tackles.

Raines, Carson Rees and Jared Dawson each had quarterback sacks in the game.

Sophomore kicker Caleb Myers completed all six of his extra points and a 25-yard field goal.

Now 1-1 on the season, Collierville will travel to 2-0 Bartlett this Friday. The Panthers are coming off of a 21-7 win over renewed rivals Bolton. Bartlett has played its first two games at home and beat Overton 39-16 to open the season.