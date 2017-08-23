TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on August 23, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PLANNING COMMISSION
September 7 at 6 p.m.
Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on Thursday,
September 07, 2017,for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time, consideration
will be given to the following:
The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1 Call to order
2 Pledge of Allegiance
3 Roll Call
4 Approval of Minutes: August 3, 2017
5 Approval of Agenda Additions/deletions
6 Approval of Consent Agenda
6.a PC17-10 – Village at Porter Farms PD, Phase 17 – Request approval
of a Final Subdivision Plat to allow 16 single family dwellings on 2.90
acres located along the east side of South Shea Road.
Property Owner: Forrest Hill Development, LLC
Applicant: Kelley Professional Services (Jim Kelley)
Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP
6.b PC17-43 Homewood Place Subdivision – Request approval of a Final
Subdivision Plat for a 12 lot residential subdivision on 5.01 acres located
on the east side of Mount Pleasant Road between Natchez Street and
Washington Street.
Property Owner: Frank Fitzgerald
Applicant: McCarty Granberry Engineering (John McCarty)
Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP
7 Formal Agenda
7.a PC 17-41 –795 West Poplar (X-L Service) – Request approval of a
Preliminary Site Plan for a 4,516 square foot retail building on 0.55 acre.
Property Owner: XL Service, Inc. (Sam Gassaway)
Applicant: Township Development Services (Kevin Vaughan)
Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP
7.b PC17-49 – Update to the Town’s Major Road Plan related to Shelton
Road between Peterson Lake Road and Collierville-Arlington Road
and for a segment of Collierville Road between Byhalia Road and
Houston Levee Road.
Applicant (Shelton Road): Township Development Services
(Kevin Vaughan)
Applicant (Collierville Road): Town of Collierville
Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP
7.c PC17-48 – Almadale Farms PD, Phase 19 – Request approval of a
Grading Permit for a portion of a 7.41-acre tract located on Houston
Levee Road north of the Paige-Robbins Adult Day Center.
Property Owner: Houston Levee Commercial, GP(David Halle)
Applicant: Fisher Arnold (Michael Rogers)
Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP
8 Other Business
9 Adjournment
Shari Michael, Administrative Specialist, Sr.
