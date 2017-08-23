TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PLANNING COMMISSION

September 7 at 6 p.m.

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission will meet on Thursday,

September 07, 2017,for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers. At that time, consideration

will be given to the following:

1 Call to order

2 Pledge of Allegiance

3 Roll Call

4 Approval of Minutes: August 3, 2017

5 Approval of Agenda Additions/deletions

6 Approval of Consent Agenda

6.a PC17-10 – Village at Porter Farms PD, Phase 17 – Request approval

of a Final Subdivision Plat to allow 16 single family dwellings on 2.90

acres located along the east side of South Shea Road.

Property Owner: Forrest Hill Development, LLC

Applicant: Kelley Professional Services (Jim Kelley)

Project Planner: R. Scott Henninger, PLA, AICP

6.b PC17-43 Homewood Place Subdivision – Request approval of a Final

Subdivision Plat for a 12 lot residential subdivision on 5.01 acres located

on the east side of Mount Pleasant Road between Natchez Street and

Washington Street.

Property Owner: Frank Fitzgerald

Applicant: McCarty Granberry Engineering (John McCarty)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7 Formal Agenda

7.a PC 17-41 –795 West Poplar (X-L Service) – Request approval of a

Preliminary Site Plan for a 4,516 square foot retail building on 0.55 acre.

Property Owner: XL Service, Inc. (Sam Gassaway)

Applicant: Township Development Services (Kevin Vaughan)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7.b PC17-49 – Update to the Town’s Major Road Plan related to Shelton

Road between Peterson Lake Road and Collierville-Arlington Road

and for a segment of Collierville Road between Byhalia Road and

Houston Levee Road.

Applicant (Shelton Road): Township Development Services

(Kevin Vaughan)

Applicant (Collierville Road): Town of Collierville

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

7.c PC17-48 – Almadale Farms PD, Phase 19 – Request approval of a

Grading Permit for a portion of a 7.41-acre tract located on Houston

Levee Road north of the Paige-Robbins Adult Day Center.

Property Owner: Houston Levee Commercial, GP(David Halle)

Applicant: Fisher Arnold (Michael Rogers)

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

8 Other Business

9 Adjournment

Shari Michael, Administrative Specialist, Sr.