TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Historic District Commission – 5:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on Thursday, August 24, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers . At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes

3.a June 29, 2017 minutes 6-29-17 HDC minutes

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a HDC17-22 and HDC17-24 – 205 Mills Street – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the demolition of an accessory structure a new accessory structure (detached garage) Applicant: SpiritArchitecture Group, LLC (Curtis Sigler) Property Owner: Green Family Holdings (Allen Green) Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP 6.b HDC17-21 – Burrows Subdivision – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the demolition of a residential structure and for a 4-lot residential subdivision on 1.25 acres located on the northeast corner of Burrows Road and Poplar Avenue Applicant: ETI Corporation (Forrest Owens) Property Owner: Petrauskas Capital (Laurynas Petrauskas) Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7 Other Business

8 Adjournment

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.

_______________________________________________________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the Town Beautiful Commission will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Center Conference Room at 440 W. Powell Road.

Tress Shields

Administrative Specialist