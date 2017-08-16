TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Categorized | Legals

Posted on August 16, 2017.

 

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Historic District Commission  – 5:00 PM

 

Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission  will meet on Thursday, August 24, 2017  for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers . At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

 

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

 

1       Call to order

2       Roll Call

3       Approval of Minutes

3.a June 29, 2017 minutes

4       Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5       Approval of Consent Agenda

6       Formal Agenda

 

6.a HDC17-22 and HDC17-24 – 205 Mills Street – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the demolition of an accessory structure a new accessory structure (detached garage)

Applicant:   SpiritArchitecture Group, LLC (Curtis Sigler)

Property Owner:  Green Family Holdings (Allen Green)

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP
6.b HDC17-21 – Burrows Subdivision – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the demolition of a residential structure and for a 4-lot residential subdivision on 1.25 acres located on the northeast corner of Burrows Road and Poplar Avenue

Applicant: ETI Corporation (Forrest Owens)

Property Owner: Petrauskas Capital (Laurynas Petrauskas)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7       Other Business

8       Adjournment

 

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the Town Beautiful Commission will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Center Conference Room at 440 W. Powell Road.

Tress Shields

Administrative Specialist


