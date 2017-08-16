TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on August 16, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
Historic District Commission – 5:00 PM
Notice is hereby given that the Historic District Commission will meet on Thursday, August 24, 2017 for a regular meeting in the Board Chambers . At that time, consideration will be given to the following:
1 Call to order
2 Roll Call
3 Approval of Minutes
|3.a
|June 29, 2017 minutes
4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)
5 Approval of Consent Agenda
6 Formal Agenda
|6.a
|HDC17-22 and HDC17-24 – 205 Mills Street – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the demolition of an accessory structure a new accessory structure (detached garage)
Applicant: SpiritArchitecture Group, LLC (Curtis Sigler)
Property Owner: Green Family Holdings (Allen Green)
Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP
|6.b
|HDC17-21 – Burrows Subdivision – Request for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the demolition of a residential structure and for a 4-lot residential subdivision on 1.25 acres located on the northeast corner of Burrows Road and Poplar Avenue
Applicant: ETI Corporation (Forrest Owens)
Property Owner: Petrauskas Capital (Laurynas Petrauskas)
Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP
7 Other Business
8 Adjournment
Shari Michael
Administrative Specialist, Sr.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the Town Beautiful Commission will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Center Conference Room at 440 W. Powell Road.
Tress Shields
Administrative Specialist
