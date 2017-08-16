New residents given OK to house horse

Some new Collierville residents got a glimpse of the town’s hospitality Monday night.

Texas transplants Wendy and Roger Efraimsen were recently given permission to keep a horse on their property on Planters Trace Lane, between Highway 385 and E. Shelby Drive.

Collierville does allow residents to keep horses if they get the endorsement from all neighbors within 300 feet of the pasture enclosure.

Approval must also be granted by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which did so on Monday night during their regularly scheduled meeting.

The Efraimsen’s property is slightly more than five acres, with the pasture enclosure scheduled to be 3.4 acres. The new residents will now have to secure a fence permit and a building permit for a barn.

The family is moving from a 12-acre ranch and will be donating three of their horses and bringing two to Collierville.

Cherry, a 15-year-old paint horse, will reside with the family. The second horse will be boarded at a professional barn.

The property is located within the Cotton Plant Farms subdivision, which was annexed by the town in 2011. It is considered an equestrian community, as other residential horse properties are located nearby.

In related news:

• Board members also unanimously approved the purchase of 1,140 garbage and recycle carts for $60,056.

The 96-gallon carts cost $52.68 apiece. When a new resident begins solid waste collection service with the town, a $55 fee is paid for the new cart, with an additional fee charged for each extra cart. Residents can have up to three carts.