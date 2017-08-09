TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville (“TOWN”) at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time, on August, 30, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for the construction of:

Project

The Project is briefly described as follows: TC2017-17, Hypochlorite Disinfection System –Northwest Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and Specifications may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):

Town of Collierville ‑ Owner

Director of General Services

500 Poplar View Parkway

Collierville, Tennessee 38017

Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange

642 S. Cooper Street

Memphis, Tennessee 38104

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly executed on the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a National or Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.

For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain information regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered. For additional details on this requirement, see the attached document headed “INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful BIDDER shall be prohibited from discriminating against any individual due to the individual’s race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion, or any other protected class under applicable law.

Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included in the request for a copy of any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name, Company Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and Bid Due Date.

Please Note : As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor registration site and registering as a TOWN vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the TOWN Procurement Division at (901) 457-2253.

Upon execution of a CONTRACT, the CONTRACTOR will be required to have executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE BONDS in the amount of 100% of the CONTRACT price.

The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor irregularities. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final authority and shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.

Director of General Services

Town of Collierville, Tennessee

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, August 28, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

Resolution 2017-41 – Public Hearing – Resolution 2017-41 – Villages at Porter Farms Planned Development – Request an Amendment to the Planned Development.

Copies of the Resolution are available for review at Town Hall during regular business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed Resolution should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville (“TOWN”) at

the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500 Poplar View

Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time, on August 30, 2017,

and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for the construction of:

Project

The Project is briefly described as follows: TC2017-20, Lateral I Grade Control

Structure

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and Specifications

may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):

Town of Collierville – Owner

Director of General Services

500 Poplar View Parkway

Collierville, Tennessee 38017

Examined Only at:

Builder’s Exchange

642 S. Cooper Street

Memphis, Tennessee 38104

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS

provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly executed on the

form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a National or Tennessee

Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the amount of five percent (5%) of

the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.

For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration date, and

that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain information

regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope containing the BID,

otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered. For additional details on this

requirement, see the attached document headed “INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS”

(Document C). The successful BIDDER shall be prohibited from discriminating

against any individual due to the individual’s race, creed, color, national origin, age,

sex, disability, religion, or any other protected class under applicable law.

Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Procurement Division, 500

Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5

p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

The following information must be included in the request for a copy of

any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name, Company Name and Address, Telephone

and Fax Number, Bid Number, and Bid Due Date.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual, company

or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting

a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor

Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM.

*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor registration

site and registering as a TOWN vendor at

http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you have any questions regarding the

Vendor Number, please call the TOWN Procurement Division at (901) 457-2262.

Upon execution of a CONTRACT, the CONTRACTOR will be required to have

executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE BONDS

in the amount of 100% of the CONTRACT price.

The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor irregularities.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final authority and

shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.

Director of General Services

Town of Collierville, Tennessee

_______________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE is herewith given that the Beer Board will meet on Thursday,

August 17, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. for a special called meeting in the Administration

Conference Room at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:

Class I – On Premises Permit

La Hacienda located at 255 N. Byhalia Rd., Ste. 101-107

Hearings on a violation of the Collierville Beer Ordinances (Title XI, Chapter 116)

regarding sale of beer to a minor [Section 116.37(M)] at the following locations:

Snappy Mart located at 679 W. Poplar Ave. ALDI Inc. located at 523 W. Poplar Ave. Walmart Supercenter #175 located at 560 W. Poplar Ave. Booya’s located at 954 W. Poplar Ave. Collierville Pizza and Pub located at 9947 Wolf River Blvd., Ste. 101 Mikhail, Inc. d/b/a One n All #3 located at 2015 S. Houston Levee Rd.

All meetings of the Collierville Beer Board are open to the public.

Lynn Carmack

Town Clerk