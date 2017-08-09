TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on August 9, 2017.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville (“TOWN”) at the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time, on August, 30, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for the construction of:
The Project is briefly described as follows: TC2017-17, Hypochlorite Disinfection System –Northwest Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and Specifications may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):
Town of Collierville ‑ Owner
Director of General Services
500 Poplar View Parkway
Collierville, Tennessee 38017
Examined Only at: Builder’s Exchange
642 S. Cooper Street
Memphis, Tennessee 38104
Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly executed on the form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a National or Tennessee Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the amount of five percent (5%) of the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.
For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain information regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered. For additional details on this requirement, see the attached document headed “INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS” (Document C). The successful BIDDER shall be prohibited from discriminating against any individual due to the individual’s race, creed, color, national origin, age, sex, disability, religion, or any other protected class under applicable law.
Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Procurement Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us. The following information must be included in the request for a copy of any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name, Company Name and Address, Telephone and Fax Number, Bid Number, and Bid Due Date.
Please Note: As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM.
*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor registration site and registering as a TOWN vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the TOWN Procurement Division at (901) 457-2253.
Upon execution of a CONTRACT, the CONTRACTOR will be required to have executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE BONDS in the amount of 100% of the CONTRACT price.
The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor irregularities. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final authority and shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.
Director of General Services
Town of Collierville, Tennessee
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for the Town of Collierville will meet on Monday, August 28, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:
Resolution 2017-41 – Public Hearing – Resolution 2017-41 – Villages at Porter Farms Planned Development – Request an Amendment to the Planned Development.
Copies of the Resolution are available for review at Town Hall during regular business hours. All persons wishing to comment on the proposed Resolution should be present. Written comments will also be accepted.
Shari Michael
Administrative Specialist, Sr.
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS will be accepted by the Town of Collierville (“TOWN”) at
the office of the DIRECTOR OF GENERAL SERVICES at 500 Poplar View
Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee until 2:00:00 p.m., Local Time, on August 30, 2017,
and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud for the construction of:
Project
The Project is briefly described as follows: TC2017-20, Lateral I Grade Control
Structure
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Drawings and Specifications
may be examined and obtained at the following location(s):
Town of Collierville – Owner
Director of General Services
500 Poplar View Parkway
Collierville, Tennessee 38017
Examined Only at:
Builder’s Exchange
642 S. Cooper Street
Memphis, Tennessee 38104
Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS
provided and either accompanied by a BID BOND, properly executed on the
form provided, or a Certified or Cashier’s check drawn on a National or Tennessee
Bank or a Letter of Credit, properly executed, in the amount of five percent (5%) of
the TOTAL BID PRICE and payable to the TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE.
For construction PROJECTS, the Bidder’s license number, its expiration date, and
that part of the classification applying to the BID, together with certain information
regarding SUBCONTRACTORS, must appear on the envelope containing the BID,
otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered. For additional details on this
requirement, see the attached document headed “INFORMATION FOR BIDDERS”
(Document C). The successful BIDDER shall be prohibited from discriminating
against any individual due to the individual’s race, creed, color, national origin, age,
sex, disability, religion, or any other protected class under applicable law.
Complete Bid Packages are available from the TOWN Procurement Division, 500
Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5
p.m.; by fax request at 901-457-2258; or by email request at tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.
The following information must be included in the request for a copy of
any bid: *Vendor Number, Contact Name, Company Name and Address, Telephone
and Fax Number, Bid Number, and Bid Due Date.
Please Note: As a part of doing business with the TOWN, each individual, company
or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting
a copy of any BID. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor
Number on the BID RESPONSE FORM.
*The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the TOWN’s vendor registration
site and registering as a TOWN vendor at
http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you have any questions regarding the
Vendor Number, please call the TOWN Procurement Division at (901) 457-2262.
Upon execution of a CONTRACT, the CONTRACTOR will be required to have
executed and maintain good and solvent PAYMENT and PERFORMANCE BONDS
in the amount of 100% of the CONTRACT price.
The TOWN may, in its sole discretion, waive any informalities or minor irregularities.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the TOWN is the final authority and
shall have the right to reject any single BID or all BIDS submitted.
Director of General Services
Town of Collierville, Tennessee
TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
PUBLIC NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE is herewith given that the Beer Board will meet on Thursday,
August 17, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. for a special called meeting in the Administration
Conference Room at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway, to consider the following:
regarding sale of beer to a minor [Section 116.37(M)] at the following locations:
All meetings of the Collierville Beer Board are open to the public.
Lynn Carmack
Town Clerk
