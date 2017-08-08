Collierville neighborhoods take stand against crime

On Aug. 1, numerous Collierville residents turned on their porch lights and spent time outside with their neighbors as members of the Collierville Police Department, Board and Town Administration stopped by to visit during National Night Out.

Neighborhood gatherings ranged from potlucks to food trucks with plenty of yard games and kids activities in between.

Celebrating its 34th anniversary, National Night Out promotes police-community partnerships to make neighborhoods safer, better places to live. With over 38 million participants nationally, the Collierville Police Department co-sponsors the event to encourage residents to work together to prevent crime in Collierville neighborhoods.

With about 30 registered parties in Collierville, Lt. David Townsend, who organizes the event for the Collierville Police Department, said the turn out for the event was good but added that more participation in the future simply means safer neighborhoods.

“In the end, it’s all about getting outside and spending time with your neighbors,” commented Townsend.

To learn more about ongoing programs for community crime prevention including Crime Stoppers and Neighborhood Watch, visit colliervillepolice.org/services.