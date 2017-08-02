Track Star

Briarcrest’s rising sophomore Landon Wright recently competed in the AAU Junior Olympic National Championships.

In his first year ever to compete in the event, he finished second in the nation in the 400 meter hurdles. His time for this event hit the number one mark in the nation for a freshman.

Wright was an integral part of the Saint’s Track and Field team that swept the Region Championships for the first time in school history this past Spring. “Landon has truly developed into an elite track and field athlete over the last few months. He is a great young man whose performances reflect his character and integrity off the track. The performances that you are seeing are only the tip of the iceberg for this young man as he continues to learn the sport,” said Kent Austell, Saints Track and Field head coach.

