TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

Posted on August 2, 2017.

 

 

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT pursuant to the terms and provisions of Tennessee Code
Annotated 6-54-111, that the current budget for the Town of Collierville for fiscal year ending June 30, 2018,
includes funding for the following institutions. The 2017-2018 budget was approved on June 26, 2017.
Institution Funding Purpose Appropriation
Alive at 25 High school driver education $11,600.00

Books from Birth Support Books from Birth
Imagination Library Program in Collierville $14,242.00

Collierville Education
Foundation Support programs promoting
academic excellence in
Collierville public schools $35,000.00

Collierville High School High school
telecommunication education $45,000.00

Collierville Literacy Council Adult literacy program $5,000.00

Main Street Collierville Expenses associated with
office relocation $10,000.00

Total: $120,842.00

Lynn Carmack
Town Clerk

Town of Collierville
TOWN OW COLLIERVILLE
Notice is hereby given that the Parks Advisory Board will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Center Conference Room at 440 W. Powell Road.

Tress Shields
Administrative Specialist

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE
Board of Zoning Appeals – 5:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Thursday, August 17, 2017, for a called meeting in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board
1 Call to order
2 Roll Call
3 Approval of Minutes: July 20, 2017
4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)
5 Approval of Consent Agenda
6 Formal Agenda
6.a BZA17-11 – 360 Burrows Road – Request approval of a Variance for a detached garage in front of the principal structure.
Applicant: Marquis Companies, LLC (Kyle & Ken Sledd)
Property owner: Daryl & Michelle Sumner
Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson
6.b BZA17-10 – 1646 Forsythe Trail Drive – Request approval of a Variance for an encroachment by the principal structure into the required rear yard setback.
Applicant/Property Owner: Duane and Shirl Miller
Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP
6.c BZA 17-08 – Malco Theatre – Appeal of a Planning Staff Decision denying permits for signage.
Applicant: Frank Balton & Company (Chris Haskins)
Property Owner: Malco Theatre (Michael A. Lightman)
Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

7 Announcements
8 Adjournment

Shari Michael
Administrative Specialist, Sr.


