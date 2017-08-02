TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREWITH GIVEN THAT pursuant to the terms and provisions of Tennessee Code

Annotated 6-54-111, that the current budget for the Town of Collierville for fiscal year ending June 30, 2018,

includes funding for the following institutions. The 2017-2018 budget was approved on June 26, 2017.

Institution Funding Purpose Appropriation

Alive at 25 High school driver education $11,600.00

Books from Birth Support Books from Birth

Imagination Library Program in Collierville $14,242.00

Collierville Education

Foundation Support programs promoting

academic excellence in

Collierville public schools $35,000.00

Collierville High School High school

telecommunication education $45,000.00

Collierville Literacy Council Adult literacy program $5,000.00

Main Street Collierville Expenses associated with

office relocation $10,000.00

Total: $120,842.00

Lynn Carmack

Town Clerk

Town of Collierville

500 Poplar View Parkway • Collierville, TN 38017 • (901) 457-2200 • Fax: (901) 457-2207

TOWN OW COLLIERVILLE

Notice is hereby given that the Parks Advisory Board will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Center Conference Room at 440 W. Powell Road.

Tress Shields

Administrative Specialist

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Board of Zoning Appeals – 5:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Thursday, August 17, 2017, for a called meeting in the Board Chambers at Town Hall, 500 Poplar View Parkway. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes: July 20, 2017

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a BZA17-11 – 360 Burrows Road – Request approval of a Variance for a detached garage in front of the principal structure.

Applicant: Marquis Companies, LLC (Kyle & Ken Sledd)

Property owner: Daryl & Michelle Sumner

Project Planner: Matthew Wilkinson

6.b BZA17-10 – 1646 Forsythe Trail Drive – Request approval of a Variance for an encroachment by the principal structure into the required rear yard setback.

Applicant/Property Owner: Duane and Shirl Miller

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

6.c BZA 17-08 – Malco Theatre – Appeal of a Planning Staff Decision denying permits for signage.

Applicant: Frank Balton & Company (Chris Haskins)

Property Owner: Malco Theatre (Michael A. Lightman)

Project Planner: Jaime W. Groce, AICP

7 Announcements

8 Adjournment

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.