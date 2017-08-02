Meeting a Master Chef

Fifteen-year-old Logan Guleff hosted a book signing last week at Bazaar on 88 N. Main Street.

He is a television personality, cookbook author and owner of Logan’s Underground Supper Club. In 2014, he became the winner of the second season of the American reality cooking competition MasterChef Junior.

Guleff is listed in Time Magazine’s “30 Most Influential Teens” as “a rising star in the culinary world.”

ABOVE: He is pictured with Peyton MacDonald.



ABOVE: Guleff is pictured with Sandy Barrios of Bazaar.