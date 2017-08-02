Collierville to be included in national health survey

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that Shelby County, including Collierville, has been chosen to take part in a national health survey.

The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey will be conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics, a division of the CDC.

The National Center for Health Statistics sent a letter to the Town of Collierville to let officials know of their intent to interview 489 people across Shelby County.

Households will be selected randomly and homeowners will be asked to answer a brief questionnaire at their door so that the CDC will be able to get enough demographic information to select participants for the survey.

Besides the household interview, participants will be asked to undergo standardized medical examinations in the CDC’s mobile examination center.

This health survey has been conducted by the CDC for more than 55 years and has significant influence on health policy in the United States. The CDC is notifying the local governments, law enforcement officials and professional medical and dental societies of each area involved so that they are equipped to reassure residents of the legitimacy of the survey.

The notification letter that the town received included a list of names of the interviewers for the survey.

“Our hope is to make sure the public is aware of the CDC survey and not to be alarmed,” said Mark Heuberger, public information officer for the town. “They will be obtaining interviews from Collierville residents as part of the survey. They have informed us of their intentions and provided us with a list of the people doing the surveys.

“Citizens have no obligation to participate,” he added.

Each interviewer will carry official CDC certification.

The survey will be conducted from Aug. 8 through October 9, 2017.