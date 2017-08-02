238-lot development planned near Collierville

The city’s Planning Commission was scheduled to vote on the creation of a large residential development in southeast Germantown Tuesday night during their regularly scheduled meeting.

Goodwin Farms is planned on 99 acres near the Collierville municipal line on the north side of Winchester Road, around 1,000 feet east of Crestwyn Drive.

The development, which was discussed on July 19 in a subcommittee meeting, would include 238 lots with the average house value of $375,000.

City Planner Sarah Goralewski said the development is designed to provide a transition between the single family homes to the west and the higher intensity uses planned to the east and south.

The property was annexed into Germantown 17 years ago as part of the annexation of a 1,450-acre area around of Forest Hill-Irene and Winchester roads. The property was rezoned to residential in 2004.



In December 2014, an application for a 50-lot residential planned unit development with varied lots sizes and 11.56 acres of common open space was filed on the southern 31.12-acre portion. However, the city’s Planning Commission denied the development.

In January 2016, commissioners approved a revised application for Ainsley Park, a final plat of a 51-lot subdivision.

The current plans are for Regency Home Builders to construct a series of model homes in Goodwin Farms and to pre-sell all of the lots.

Full build out of the development, which includes 20 acres of common space including five ponds, will take an estimated seven to 10 years.

The houses are designed to be between 2,949 to 3,272 square feet and will range in value from $350,000 to $425,000. There are four lot sizes planned for the development, with the larger lots located along the western property line.

Memphis Light, Gas and Water owns the land to the east of the development, which includes large overhead electrical transmission lines and underground gas lines.

“We are limited on how this large tract of land should be developed with the railroad to the north, providing no connection to Poplar Ave. and the eastern edge belonging to MLGW,” said Dave Watkins of SR Consulting. “Our plan provides for a mix of lot sizes with a neighborhood feeling including sidewalks, trails and open space with neighborhood amenities that create a walkable neighborhood.

“It offers a unique opportunity to develop one of the last large tracts of land,” he continued. “Our plan also offers an opportunity for Germantown to offer detached home ownership for smaller lots in this area and target the market for empty nesters and young professionals that may not need a large home but want a smaller home with limited maintenance and still be able to live in Germantown.”