Town plans to annex 20 acres in southern reserve

The town is currently in the process of annexing more than 20 acres at the southwest corner of East Shelby Drive and Quinn Road.

On Monday, the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an ordinance on first reading to zone 20.3 acres of land in the town’s southern reserve area as Forest Agricultural Residential.

The affected property owners are Emmanuel Baptist Church and Cartwright Farms, which have consented to the annexation.

At a Planning Commission earlier this month, Town Planner Jaime Groce said the purpose of the annexation is related to Collierville’s efforts to secure right-of-way and easements for the widening of Shelby Drive.

“The plans for the widening have not yet been completed but there will about 1,483 feet of road lanes in the area to be annexed,” he noted.

Frank McPhail, the project manager for the road widening, said municipal services will be provided to the annexed property pursuant to the Plan of Services.

In related news:

• Board members approved a professional services agreement for design work related to expansion and renovation work on Fire Station No. 2 at 391 Old Byhalia Road, in the town’s central business district.

Derek Honeycutt, director of General Services for the town, called the fire station the busiest of Collierville’s five stations.

The 42-year-old building houses four full-time firefighters and Engine No. 82.

The expansion includes the addition of nearly 1,000 square feet and the price tag for the design work is $25,600.

• Board members will host a Special Called meeting on Thursday to discuss the closure and vacation of Old Collierville Road in the southern portion of the town.

The street, which was blocked to the public after the construction of the new Collierville Road, includes around 2.37 acres of right-of-way.

If closed, the property will be deeded to Chuck Hutton Leasing Co., which currently owns both sides of the roadway.

The road joins Highway 385, Byhalia Road and New Collierville Road.

• The town will purchase a new rear loading garbage truck from River City Hydraulics for $161,732.