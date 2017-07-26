TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE LEGAL NOTICES

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

Design Review Commission – 5:00 PM

Notice is hereby given that the Design Review Commission will meet on Thursday, August 10, 2017 for a regular scheduled meeting. At that time, consideration will be given to the following:

The agenda is subject to change until formal approval by the Board

1 Call to Order

2 Roll Call

3 Approval of Minutes: July 13, 2017

4 Approval of Agenda (additions/deletions)

5 Approval of Consent Agenda

6 Formal Agenda

6.a DRC17-07 – Wolf River Ranch PD Phase 11, Parkview Subdivision –Request approval of landscaping, lighting, fencing and entry features related to the common open space of a 30-lot single family residential neighborhood on 7.757 acres located near the southwest corner of Byhalia Road and Wolf River Boulevard.

Property Owner: Halle Investment Company (David Halle)

Applicant: Dalhoff Thomas Design Studio (Bob Dalhoff)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP 6.b DRC17-08 – Oak Hill Subdivision, Phase 1 – Request approval of improvements to the common open space of a 37-lot single family residential subdivision on 18.31 acres, located at the southwest corner of Shelton Road and Collierville-Arlington Road.

Property Owner: Crews Development, LLC (David Gribble)

Applicant: Township Development Services (Kevin Vaughan)

Project Planner: Nancy J. Boatwright, AICP

7 Other Business

8 Adjournment

Shari Michael

Administrative Specialist, Sr.

_____________________________________________________________________

TOWN OF COLLIERVILLE

LEGAL NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Town of Collierville Purchasing Division is requesting sealed bids on the following items:

BID # TC2017-12 – “TOWN SQUARE GAZEBO ROOF REPLACEMENT”

Each BID must be submitted on forms provided in the BID PACKET DOCUMENTS provided. The Bidder’s license number, its expiration date, and that part of the classification applying to the BID, must appear on the envelope containing the BID, otherwise the BID shall not be opened or considered.

Complete bid packages are available from the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested parties may visit the Purchasing Division’s Bid and RFP webpage at http://collierville.com/departments/general-services/bids-and-rfps for further solicitation information and to obtain the project’s official bid/RFP distribution form by clicking on the bid/RFP/RFSOQ number. The completed distribution form should be returned by facsimile request at 901-457-2258; or by email to tocpurchasing@ci.collierville.tn.us.

Please Note: As a part of doing business with the Town of Collierville, Tennessee, each individual, company or organization is required to obtain a Vendor Number to reference when requesting a copy of any bid. The Vendor will also be required to reference its Vendor Number on the Bid Response Form. *The Vendor Number may be obtained by accessing the Town’s vendor registration site and registering as a Town of Collierville vendor at http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso. If you are a registered vendor of the Town of Collierville, but have forgotten or misplaced your vendor number, please visit http://tocpurchasing.collierville.com/bso and click on the “Registered Vendor Search” link. If you have any questions regarding the Vendor Number, please call the Purchasing Division at (901) 457-2253.

Deadline for sealed bids, submitted to the Purchasing Division, 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, TN 38017, is TUESDAY AUGUST 22, 2017 2:00:00 p.m. (local time). The bids will then or soon thereafter be publicly opened and read aloud in the Town Board Chambers at 500 Poplar View Parkway, Collierville, Tennessee. Bid packages must be clearly marked on the outside of the provided opaque Town of Collierville—Official Bid Envelope: TC2017-12 – “TOWN SQUARE GAZEBO ROOF REPLACEMENT”. The Town of Collierville reserves the right to reject any and all bids, accept bids in part or whole, waive defects, informalities or minor irregularities in bids or bid process and to make bid awards, as deemed, to be in its best interest.

During the competitive bid process, Bidders are instructed not to contact the employees of the using departments concerning this Bid Request. The ONLY official position of the Town is that position which is stated in writing and issued by the Purchasing Division. No other means of communication, whether written or oral, shall be construed as a formal or official response statement.

Respectfully,

Derek Honeycutt

Director of General Services