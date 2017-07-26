Progress is well underway at what will soon be the Linda Kerley Senior Center.

The Quonset style building at 176 College Street previously housed the College Street Recreation Center. The gym inside the center will stay as is, said Collierville General Service Director Derek Honeycutt. However, the front of the building is being renovated to serve the local senior population.

The senior activities already in place at the Community Center on Powell Road will be moved to the large open area in the front of the new Linda Kerley Center. Those include a chair exercise class; a stretch-balance-breath program; bingo twice a month; a bridge group and various educational programs. New programs will be added once the center is opened.

“Planning is in progress for a variety of educational programs, informational speakers, additional exercise classes and health programs, and social interaction programs,” said Lisa Gaither, Recreation Program Coordinator in the Town of Collierville Parks Department.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution to rename the Center after former Mayor Linda Kerley last year. Kerley was Collierville’s first female Alderman and first female Mayor. She had a passion for providing seniors in the community with opportunities for social interaction and intellectual stimulation, as well as meeting their basic needs through programs like Meals on Wheels. Kerley passed away with cancer in 2013.

The Linda Kerley Senior Center will open in September.